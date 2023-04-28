Job Description

Working as part of a team, and reporting to the senior Statistician, the incumbent will be responsible for conducting quantitative data analysis. This involves statistical analysis of cross-sectional observational data including data collected using respondent driven sampling approach, analysis of longitudinal programmatic data and statistical methods for extrapolation.

The incumbent will also be responsible for extracting data that will feed into the extrapolation from grey literature and national census reports, conducting data analysis and report and scientific papers writing.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assisting the team in the development of the statistical analysis plan for the population size estimation study.

Assisting in the development of standard operating procedures related to additional quantitative data collection and management that maybe required.

Conduct statistical data analysis using appropriate methods.

Timely reporting of quantitative data findings (including progress reports, conference abstracts and journal manuscripts).

Dissemination of quantitative data findings (including presentation at stakeholders meetings and scientific conferences) and any other research roles as may be assigned by the senior Statistician or Principal Investigator.

Qualifications and Experience

Master’s degree in Statistics or equivalent is essential.

4 years of research experience and statistical analysis; it is desirable that this should be in health research setting.

Experience using common statistical packages such as R, STATA or any other statistical analysis programme is essential.

Experience with predictive modelling is essential, with Small Area Estimation is desirable.

Experience with Bayesian predictive modelling would be an added advantage,

Basic knowledge of clinical research and epidemiology.

High level of computer literacy in MS office (Word, Advanced Excel and Outlook) is essential.

Commitment to working as part of a multidisciplinary research team is essential.

Experience analysing de-identified routine healthcare data would be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link to Complete the Application Form: https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=sDQ_pZ2QfUac_GGXQMo-HUUuLkJQtR9JjdmDECZJzXFUMEZSTldMM0RDSFVMMFhSV0hMR0hDUlFMOC4u

Then submit your CV and application cover letter addressed to the Human Resources Manager and send to: vacancies@ceshhar.co.zw.

NB: Only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

Deadline: 28 April 2023