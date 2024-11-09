Statistician (Harare)
Associated Belts and Bearings
Job Description
An energetic, meticulous and detail oriented individual is sought to join our dynamic team. As a Statistician the right candidate will play a crucial role in analyzing operational and accounting reports to produce meaningful trading reports. His/ her insights will support the Operations department in optimizing the performance of our retail shops.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Analyze large sets of operational and accounting data to identify trends and patterns,
- Produce accurate daily trading reports that are easy to interpret for the Operations and Procurement departments,
- Collaborate with various departments to understand their reporting needs and deliver actionable insights,
- Ensure data integrity in all reports produced,
- Assist in the development of statistical models to enhance decision making processes,
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor's degree in Statistics, Mathematics or related field.
- Proven experience with ADVANCED EXCEL.
- Strong attention to detail and a commitment to accuracy.
- ability to communicate complex data insights in a clear and concise manner.
Other
How to Apply
Send an updated CV to: vacancies@abbmotorspares.co.zw
