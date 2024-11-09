Statistician (Harare)

Job Description

An energetic, meticulous and detail oriented individual is sought to join our dynamic team. As a Statistician the right candidate will play a crucial role in analyzing operational and accounting reports to produce meaningful trading reports. His/ her insights will support the Operations department in optimizing the performance of our retail shops.

Duties and Responsibilities

Analyze large sets of operational and accounting data to identify trends and patterns,

Produce accurate daily trading reports that are easy to interpret for the Operations and Procurement departments,

Collaborate with various departments to understand their reporting needs and deliver actionable insights,

Ensure data integrity in all reports produced,

Assist in the development of statistical models to enhance decision making processes,

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's degree in Statistics, Mathematics or related field.

Proven experience with ADVANCED EXCEL.

Strong attention to detail and a commitment to accuracy.

ability to communicate complex data insights in a clear and concise manner.

Other

How to Apply

Send an updated CV to: vacancies@abbmotorspares.co.zw