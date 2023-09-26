Step User (Chihota)
Job Description
To provide field leadership in facilitating timely planning, designing, implementation, monitoring, and evaluation of Sponsorship, Faith & Development, and Safeguarding (including Child Protection) activities in the AP guided by Principles of the Development Program Approach, technical program models, sponsorship systems, business processes, and partnership standards.
Location: Chihota Area Program
Reports to: Area Program Manager
Direct Reports: None
Duties and Responsibilities
SPONSORSHIP:
- Facilitate intentional integration of Sponsorship engagements with those of other technical projects.
- Facilitate the management of Service Operations Indicators (SOI) by applying appropriate quality controls.
- Facilitate the management of Child Monitoring Standards (CMS) and data quality.
- Facilitate the capture, review, and submission of quality rich media (child and community photos and videos), as appropriate for the SO.
- Facilitate the management of the supply of registered children as agreed with the SO from one FY to the next (includes management of child record drops/ deregistration).
- Regular production, generation, and review of child well-being and actioning of case management issues.
- Ensure Horizon Mobile devices frequently connect with the server for synchronization.
- Perform Sponsorship Systems Maintenance processes (running of new deployments for Horizon mobile, scheduled upgrades, and reconciliation processes).
- Facilitate coordinating and processing annual mailings and new sponsor engagement initiatives.
- Facilitate ongoing Sponsorship education of different segments of the AP community.
SAFEGUARDING (includes Child Protection):
- Facilitate awareness creation amongst staff, volunteers, and the broader communities on safeguarding.
- Facilitate performance tracking on safeguarding standards.
- Facilitate case management actioning guided by the national case management system.
- Identify, design, and advocate for locally relevant child protection concerns.
- Facilitate compliance by establishing and implementing appropriate systems that promote the safeguarding management policy, e.g., community feedback and complaint mechanisms in WV projects.
- Facilitate the conduct of a safeguarding local-level context analysis within the AP.
- Facilitate awareness and utility of reporting and referral mechanisms for safeguarding cases.
- Facilitate implementation of the child protection and advocacy model using appropriate networks within and outside the AP.
FAITH AND DEVELOPMENT (F&D):
- Facilitate integration of F&D with Sponsorship and other sector interventions.
- Facilitate implementation of appropriate F&D models within the AP.
SUPERVISION AND ADMINISTRATION:
- Management of frontline staff and volunteers.
- Ensure the participation of frontline staff in the design, implementation, monitoring, and evaluation of community projects.
- Provide appropriate capacity building, development, and support to frontline staff and volunteers to improve Sponsorship performance based on needs assessment.
- Conduct regular performance reviews with frontline staff and volunteers.
- Management of the CESP budget.
- Contributes to regular Field Finance Reviews.
- Facilitates implementation of additional Sponsorship activities based on SO funding. e.g.: Christmas Bounce Back, Birthday Bounce Back, Chosen events, Community gift.
REPORTING AND DOCUMENTATION:
- Prepare monthly reports using appropriate tools for each area of responsibility.
- Document stories of significance within each area of responsibility.
- Update the AP’s risk register accordingly each month.
- Tracking & reporting the AP’s performance against every safeguarding standard.
- Reporting Safeguarding incidents as they occur in the AP.
- On-going reporting of Sponsorship Systems challenges to appropriate departments.
- Facilitate the production of context-relevant child registration, RC retention, and sponsor retention strategies.
Qualifications and Experience
- First degree in Social Sciences/ Rural Development.
- A relevant postgraduate training is an added advantage.
- At least three years’ experience in community/rural development or related work.
- Computer literacy (ICDL) added advantage.
- Facilitation, coordination, and leadership skills.
- Ability and willingness to use a motorbike.
- Clean class 4 Driver’s Licence.
NB: Shortlisting will be done as the applications are received. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Qualified women are encouraged to apply.
To Apply Click Link: https://worldvision.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/WorldVisionInternational/job/Step-User_R24832?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6
Applicant Types Accepted: Local Applicants Only.
Deadline: 02 September 2023
