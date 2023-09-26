Step User (Chihota)

Direct Reports: None

Duties and Responsibilities

SPONSORSHIP:

Facilitate intentional integration of Sponsorship engagements with those of other technical projects.

Facilitate the management of Service Operations Indicators (SOI) by applying appropriate quality controls.

Facilitate the management of Child Monitoring Standards (CMS) and data quality.

Facilitate the capture, review, and submission of quality rich media (child and community photos and videos), as appropriate for the SO.

Facilitate the management of the supply of registered children as agreed with the SO from one FY to the next (includes management of child record drops/ deregistration).

Regular production, generation, and review of child well-being and actioning of case management issues.

Ensure Horizon Mobile devices frequently connect with the server for synchronization.

Perform Sponsorship Systems Maintenance processes (running of new deployments for Horizon mobile, scheduled upgrades, and reconciliation processes).

Facilitate coordinating and processing annual mailings and new sponsor engagement initiatives.

Facilitate ongoing Sponsorship education of different segments of the AP community.

SAFEGUARDING (includes Child Protection):

Facilitate awareness creation amongst staff, volunteers, and the broader communities on safeguarding.

Facilitate performance tracking on safeguarding standards.

Facilitate case management actioning guided by the national case management system.

Identify, design, and advocate for locally relevant child protection concerns.

Facilitate compliance by establishing and implementing appropriate systems that promote the safeguarding management policy, e.g., community feedback and complaint mechanisms in WV projects.

Facilitate the conduct of a safeguarding local-level context analysis within the AP.

Facilitate awareness and utility of reporting and referral mechanisms for safeguarding cases.

Facilitate implementation of the child protection and advocacy model using appropriate networks within and outside the AP.

FAITH AND DEVELOPMENT (F&D):

Facilitate integration of F&D with Sponsorship and other sector interventions.

Facilitate implementation of appropriate F&D models within the AP.

SUPERVISION AND ADMINISTRATION:

Management of frontline staff and volunteers.

Ensure the participation of frontline staff in the design, implementation, monitoring, and evaluation of community projects.

Provide appropriate capacity building, development, and support to frontline staff and volunteers to improve Sponsorship performance based on needs assessment.

Conduct regular performance reviews with frontline staff and volunteers.

Management of the CESP budget.

Contributes to regular Field Finance Reviews.

Facilitates implementation of additional Sponsorship activities based on SO funding. e.g.: Christmas Bounce Back, Birthday Bounce Back, Chosen events, Community gift.

REPORTING AND DOCUMENTATION:

Prepare monthly reports using appropriate tools for each area of responsibility.

Document stories of significance within each area of responsibility.

Update the AP’s risk register accordingly each month.

Tracking & reporting the AP’s performance against every safeguarding standard.

Reporting Safeguarding incidents as they occur in the AP.

On-going reporting of Sponsorship Systems challenges to appropriate departments.

Facilitate the production of context-relevant child registration, RC retention, and sponsor retention strategies.

Qualifications and Experience

First degree in Social Sciences/ Rural Development.

A relevant postgraduate training is an added advantage.

At least three years’ experience in community/rural development or related work.

Computer literacy (ICDL) added advantage.

Facilitation, coordination, and leadership skills.

Ability and willingness to use a motorbike.

Clean class 4 Driver’s Licence.

NB: Shortlisting will be done as the applications are received. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Qualified women are encouraged to apply.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Click Link: https://worldvision.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/WorldVisionInternational/job/Step-User_R24832?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6

Applicant Types Accepted: Local Applicants Only.

