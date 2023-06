Job Description

We are inviting applications from suitably qualified candidates to join our company in the Stores Department.

Duties and Responsibilities

To be advised.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Supply Chain/ Equivalent.

1 year experience as a Stock Controller.

Skills in Inventory Management, Customer Service and Attention to Detail.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their CVs on: info@nashfurnitures.co.zw

Deadline: 12 June 2023