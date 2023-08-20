Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Stock Controller (Harare)
First Pack Marketing
Job Description
Main duty is to ensure zero stock variance for the whole First Pack Marketing and nsure all stock policies related issues are adhered to.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Stock tallying 95% and above.
- Ensure all variances communicated to the BM are recovered by month-end.
- Ensure TRF accounts of all branches are balancing.
- Resolve Inventory related issues within 48hours.
- Prepare and ensure that Stock counts for all branches are and HQ warehouses are carried out every month.
- Participate in at least 2 stock counts monthly and produce detailed variance report.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Accounting or any relevant qualification.
- At least 3 years experience.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates to send their CVs to: hr@firstpack.co.zw
Deadline: 23 August 2023
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
First Pack Marketing
Browse Jobs
First Pack is a "One Stop Shop" for Computer Consumables, Hardware and Stationery. The company has done well in terms of market share, capital base, human resource expertise, branch network and service quality.
Related Jobs
Satewave Technologies
Warehouse Manager (Harare)
Deadline:
First Pack Marketing
Stores Officer (Harare)
Deadline:
Polypackaging Pvt Ltd
Stores Clerk/ Assistant (Harare)
Deadline: