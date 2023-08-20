Stock Controller (Harare)

Job Description

Main duty is to ensure zero stock variance for the whole First Pack Marketing and nsure all stock policies related issues are adhered to.

Duties and Responsibilities

Stock tallying 95% and above.

Ensure all variances communicated to the BM are recovered by month-end.

Ensure TRF accounts of all branches are balancing.

Resolve Inventory related issues within 48hours.

Prepare and ensure that Stock counts for all branches are and HQ warehouses are carried out every month.

Participate in at least 2 stock counts monthly and produce detailed variance report.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Accounting or any relevant qualification.

At least 3 years experience.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their CVs to: hr@firstpack.co.zw

Deadline: 23 August 2023