Stock Controller (Harare)

Job Description

Management of Stocks received.

Duties and Responsibilities

Receiving and dispatching of goods.

Ensuring proper loading and enhancing loading compliance.

Coordinates all orders with drivers to ensure correctness of loaded orders.

Ensure the cleanliness of delivery trucks.

Ensuring proper packaging of products to avoid breakages.

Responsible for a water tight system to avoid stock pilferage.

Maintaining stock management systems and Quality Management Systems.

Maintaining optimal buffer stock through engagements with Procurement and Sales.

Accountable and responsible for stock losses and breakages.

AD hoc stock management issues as they arise.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum of a Degree in Procurement, Administration or relevant equivalent.

At least 4 years experience managing stocks at supervisory level or above.

Strong understanding of current stock management concepts and systems.

Excellent numerical and customer service skills.

How to Apply

Send your CV to the following email address: htafricaholdings@gmail.com

Deadline: 25 September 2023