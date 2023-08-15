Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Stock Controller (Harare)
Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings
Job Description
Management of Stocks received.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Receiving and dispatching of goods.
- Ensuring proper loading and enhancing loading compliance.
- Coordinates all orders with drivers to ensure correctness of loaded orders.
- Ensure the cleanliness of delivery trucks.
- Ensuring proper packaging of products to avoid breakages.
- Responsible for a water tight system to avoid stock pilferage.
- Maintaining stock management systems and Quality Management Systems.
- Maintaining optimal buffer stock through engagements with Procurement and Sales.
- Accountable and responsible for stock losses and breakages.
- AD hoc stock management issues as they arise.
Qualifications and Experience
- Minimum of a Degree in Procurement, Administration or relevant equivalent.
- At least 4 years experience managing stocks at supervisory level or above.
- Strong understanding of current stock management concepts and systems.
- Excellent numerical and customer service skills.
Other
How to Apply
Send your CV to the following email address: htafricaholdings@gmail.com
Deadline: 25 September 2023
Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings
A Holdings company covering Auctioneering, Real Estate, Microfinance, Forex Exchange, Gaming, Advertising, Design, Printing and Manufacturing.
