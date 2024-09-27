Storage and Servers Administrator (Harare)
Job Description
An exciting career opportunity has arisen for the role of Storage and Servers Administrator within the Group IT division of CBZ Holdings. If you want to join a team of energetic and passionate professionals, this is your opportunity.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Set up the hardware platforms for the Red Hat Linux, Oracle Solaris, and Data ONTAP systems.
- Perform the installation, configuration and maintenance of the systems .
- Provide support for engineered systems including but not limited to Storage Arrays, Tape Library, Physical Domains, Logical Domains and Zones.
- Resolve all issues logged on Storage and Engineered Systems
- Liaise with key vendors (Microsoft, VMware, NetApp ,Oracle) to drive the development and deployment of new technologies within the environment
- Install and maintain VMWARE infrastructure and perform routine upgrades.
- Maintaining the Windows Server & IIS services for data warehousing applications.
- Apply security updates, firmware and patches to OS, hardware and software as per IT policies.
- Prepare hardware designs and specifications for server consolidation or virtualization.
- Create, configure and monitor virtual machines to meet operational requirements.
- Perform capacity management activities and resolve issues logged on virtualized environments.
- Create and update process/configuration documentation to guide implementation.
- Carry out updates, patches and regular preventative maintenance on server and storage hardware
- Set up, document and perform routine DR tests.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in information systems, Computer Science, Information Technology or equivalent from a recognised institution
- Oracle Solaris or Redhat Certification.
- Microsoft certification.
- At least 3 Years working experience in an IT business environment.
- Proficiency in Unix/Linux, Windows and Virtualization technologies.
- Knowledge of Storage technologies and proficiency with the ITIL framework.
- Good Analytical and Problem Solving Skills.
Other
How to Apply
Click HERE To Apply.
CBZ Holdings Limited
CBZ Holdings, whose full name is CBZ Holdings Limited, is a financial services conglomerate in Zimbabwe. It owns subsidiaries in banking, insurance, investments, wealth management, mortgages and retail finance.
The flagship business of the Group, CBZ Bank Limited, was founded in 1980. It was taken over by the Government of Zimbabwe in 1991, to avert looming liquidation and was renamed Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe Limited. The company was listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange in 1998. In 2005, the company rebranded, creating CBZ Bank as the main business and CBZ Holdings Limited as the holding company.