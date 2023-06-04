Pindula|
Khaya Cement Limited

Storeman (Harare)

Khaya Cement Limited
Jun. 07, 2023
Job Description

Khayah Cement Zimbabwe is recruiting to fill the position of: Storeman.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • National Certificate in Purchasing and Logistics or equivalent.
  • At least 2years' experience in a manufacturing environment.

Competencies:

  • Computer proficiency.
  • Knowledge of Sage X3 or any other computer related packages.
  • Good communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Individuals who meet the basic requirements and are interested in this challenging career opportunity should send applications to: hr@khayahcement.com

Deadline: 07 June 2023.

Khaya Cement Limited

Khayah Cement is one of Zimbabwe's largest suppliers of cement and allied products.

