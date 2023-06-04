Storeman (Harare)

Job Description
Khayah Cement Zimbabwe is recruiting to fill the position of: Storeman.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- National Certificate in Purchasing and Logistics or equivalent.
- At least 2years' experience in a manufacturing environment.
Competencies:
- Computer proficiency.
- Knowledge of Sage X3 or any other computer related packages.
- Good communication skills.
Other
How to Apply
Individuals who meet the basic requirements and are interested in this challenging career opportunity should send applications to: hr@khayahcement.com
Deadline: 07 June 2023.