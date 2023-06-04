Storeman (Harare)

Job Description

Khayah Cement Zimbabwe is recruiting to fill the position of: Storeman.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

National Certificate in Purchasing and Logistics or equivalent.

At least 2years' experience in a manufacturing environment.

Competencies:

Computer proficiency.

Knowledge of Sage X3 or any other computer related packages.

Good communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Individuals who meet the basic requirements and are interested in this challenging career opportunity should send applications to: hr@khayahcement.com

Deadline: 07 June 2023.