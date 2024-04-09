Storeman
Job Description
DEPARTMENT OF SUPPORT SERVICES
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Receiving all sublets, motor vehicle spares, lubricants and cleaning detergents from Suppliers.
- Raising Goods Received Vouchers (GRVs) for all received sublets, spares, lubricants and cleaning detergents.
- Raising Goods Issued Vouchers (GIVs) and issues spares, lubricants, tools and lubricants to technicians.
- Balances physical quantity of goods and invoice quantities.
- Initiates claim procedures as required with supplier.
- Ensures that a credit note is raised within eight hours of issuing a goods received Voucher.
- Receives, unpacks and checks each item for damage and discrepancies and report as soon as possible.
- Carries out spot checks randomly o stocks daily.
- Assist loading and offloading of sublets.
- Attends to safety and housekeeping in the stores.
- Ensure Stores Kardex System is in place and effective.
- Any other duties as assigned by the Chief Technician.
Qualifications and Experience
- Should have 5 O levels.
- Diploma in Purchasing and Supply.
- Class four (4) driver’s licence.
Experience:
- At least 3 years’ experience on stores operations.
- Knowledge of workshop equipment, motor vehicle spares and outwork procedures.
- Good interpersonal skills.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full name; place, date of birth, I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names and addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 123, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to:
Deputy Registrar
Human Capital Management
University of Zimbabwe
P.O Box MP 167
HARARE
The University of Zimbabwe is an equal opportunity employer and therefore men and women are equally encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 12 April 2024
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)
The University of Zimbabwe is a public university in Harare, Zimbabwe. It opened in 1952 as the University College of Rhodesia and Nyasaland, and was initially affiliated with the University of London. It was later renamed the University of Rhodesia, and adopted its present name upon Zimbabwe's independence in 1980.