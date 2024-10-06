Stores and Procurement Manager (Bulawayo)

Job Description

The incumbent will be responsible for managing the Stores and Procurement department while also collaborating with internal stakeholders to align stores and procurement activities with organizational objectives. The Incumbent will also ensure compliance with regulations and standards while leading and developing his team to achieve departmental goals.

Duties and Responsibilities

To Be Advised.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree/Professional course in purchasing and Supply chain management from a well-recognised Institute.

Post graduate qualification will be an added advantage.

A minimum of 5 years’ working experience at a senior level.

In-depth knowledge of import processes.

Ability to work independently and demonstrate initiative.

Ability to manage/lead teams across all regions.

Good communication skills (oral, written).

Knowledge of general business software and aptitude to learn new applications; proficiency in Microsoft office (Word, Excel, and Outlook).

Knowledge of Pastel would be a distinct advantage.

Excellent negotiation and supplier relationship management skills.

Ability to work under minimum supervision and as part of a team.

Good ethical and moral values.

Other

How to Apply

Send email on: hr@shepco.co.zw