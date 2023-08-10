Pindula|Search Pindula
Stores and Purchasing Attachee (Harare)

Telco
Aug. 15, 2023
Job Description

Come work at a growing company that offers great benefits and opportunities to move forward and learn alongside accomplished leaders. We're seeking an innovative Intern to join Team Telco.

We expect the candidate to be proactive and have a "get it done" spirit. To be successful, you will have solid solving problem skills.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Supplier Management.
  • Purchase Management.
  • General stocks management.
  • Material, Stocks and Service Requisition Management.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor's Degree in Logistics Management/ Procurement/ Supply Chain or equivalent.
  • Good written and verbal communication skills.
  • Digital Literacy.
  • Must have a laptop for work use.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://live.telco.co.zw/en_GB/jobs/detail/stores-and-purchasing-attachee-204

Deadline: 15 August 2023

Telco

Telco – a telecommunications or communication service provider (CSP) company that transports information electronically through telephony and data communication services in the networking industry. Since the invention of mobile telephony most telcos have also become Internet service providers (ISPs).

