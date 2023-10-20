Stores and Purchasing Attachee (Harare)
Telco
Job Description
Come work at a growing company that offers great benefits and opportunities to move forward and learn alongside accomplished leaders. We're seeking an innovative Intern to join Team Telco.
We expect the candidate to be proactive and have a "get it done" spirit. To be successful, you will have solid solving problem skills.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Supplier Management.
- Purchase Management.
- General stocks management.
- Material, Stocks and Service Requisition Management.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor's Degree in Logistics Management/ Procurement/ Supply Chain or equivalent.
- Good written and verbal communication skills.
- Digital Literacy.
- Must have a laptop for work use.
Other
Deadline: 20 October 2023
How to ApplyGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Telco
Browse Jobs
Telco – a telecommunications or communication service provider (CSP) company that transports information electronically through telephony and data communication services in the networking industry. Since the invention of mobile telephony most telcos have also become Internet service providers (ISPs).
Related Jobs
Telco
Sales Attachee (Bulawayo)
Deadline:
National Gallery of Zimbabwe
Attachee: Sales and Marketing (Harare)
Deadline:
National Gallery of Zimbabwe
Attachee: Procurement (Harare)
Deadline:
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)
Student Attachees: Scientific Services: Corporate Center x3
Deadline:
Teecherz Home & Office
Student on attachment: Marketing (Marondera)
Deadline: