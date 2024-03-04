Stores Assistant (Harare)
Background
Zim-TTECH is seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants to be considered for the position of Stores Assistant. Zim-TTECH is a registered Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO 125/23). Its activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases.
Taking charge of all inventory issues from receiving, storing, and dispatching. The role covers all grants & programs. The incumbent reports to the Administration and Logistics Manager and will be responsible for maintaining the ERP system, Acumatica, the manual system, the Kardex/Bin cards and will be expected to maintain both systems up-to-date and maintain proper filing.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Monitoring stock levels of all inventory items & replenishing stock by raising requests in the Acumatica system.
- Tracking inventory expiry dates and communicating with user departments.
- Maintaining the safety and security of inventory by making sure access to the warehouse/stores is in line with the SOP and warehousing best practices.
- Manages the inventory management module in the ERP system -Acumatica System.
- Facilitating the conducting of periodic stock-take, and spot checks in line with the inventory management SOP and stock-take Standard Operating Procedure.
- Identifying assets and inventory for disposal.
- Performing any other duties as assigned by the supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Supply Chain Management/Logistics/Procurement.
- Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS) /Chartered Institute of Logistics & Transport (CILT) is a necessity.
- Minimum of 2 years’ experience manning medical warehouse and conversant with ERP systems.
- Knowledge of ERP system fundamentals to manage inventory, purchase requests, and generate reports.
- Good understanding of supply chain concepts and MS Office packages is required to comprehend procedures, policy implementation and for tabulation, manipulation, computations, and tracking of inventory, and supply chain metrics.
- Possess inventory management skills to effectively manage the movement of stocks & monitor stock levels.
- Have good planning and coordination skills to manage the delivery and accounting of huge stocks and to communicate effectively with stakeholders.
How to Apply
Commitment to Diversity
Zim-TTECH recognizes that disparities in health around the globe stem from inequity. Therefore, the organization encourages and supports the multiple identities of staff including, but not limited to, socio-economic status, age, race, ethnicity, language, nationality, sex, gender identity and expression, culture, spiritual practice, geography, mental and physical disability. Zim-TTECH strives to become a local, national, and international leader in developing and maintaining increased representation and recognition of each of these dimensions of diversity among its staff.
Interested candidates can submit their Application/Cover letter, CV and certified copies of certificates to the following email address: storesassistantvacancy@zimttech.org
Deadline: 10 March 2024
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)
Zim-TTECH is a locally registered health trust established by experienced and passionate public health professionals who have a demonstrated track record in improving clinical services and revitalizing health systems. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases. Zim-TTECH is funded by PEPFAR through the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in Strengthening Epidemiology and Strategic Information in 44 districts in Zimbabwe. Zim-TTECH also implements HIV & TB treatment and care services in support of the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) under the Zim-PAAC consortium (Zimbabwe Partnership to Accelerate AIDS Control). Additionally, the Zim-PAAC DREAMS consortium comprising of three local partners implements DREAMS activities in four districts in Matabeleland North Province (Bubi, Nkayi, Tsholotsho and Lupane). The contract of employment is for five (5) months from May 2023 to the 29th of September 2023.
Address: 10 Natal Road Belgravia, Harare, Zimbabwe
Website: www.imttech.org