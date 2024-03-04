Stores Assistant (Harare)

Job Description

Background

Zim-TTECH is seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants to be considered for the position of Stores Assistant. Zim-TTECH is a registered Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO 125/23). Its activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases.

Taking charge of all inventory issues from receiving, storing, and dispatching. The role covers all grants & programs. The incumbent reports to the Administration and Logistics Manager and will be responsible for maintaining the ERP system, Acumatica, the manual system, the Kardex/Bin cards and will be expected to maintain both systems up-to-date and maintain proper filing.