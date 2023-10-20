Pindula|Search Pindula
Rural Electrification Agency (REA)

Stores Assistant (Marondera)

Rural Electrification Agency (REA)
Oct. 20, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned vacancy within the Rural Electrification Agency, Mashonaland East Province.

Applicants should submit a detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of certificates.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Loading and off-loading materials.
  • Arranges materials in bins and codes accordingly.
  • Ensures materials are handled properly and stored according to their storage conditions.
  • Breaking and re-packaging of bulk materials.
  • Assisting Stores Clerk in issuing and receiving materials.
  • Ensures proper housekeeping of the warehouse.
  • Assists in stocktaking.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Must have 5 'O' Level passes at "C" or better, including English Language and Mathematics or Accounts
  • Certificate in stores Management Or Warehouse Management
  • At least 1 year experience.
  • Appreciation of safety issues.

Other

How to Apply

The Rural Electrification Agency is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All aspiring candidates are therefore encouraged to apply.

Applications should be addressed to:

The Provincial Manager

Rural Electrification Agency

P. O. Box 307

MARONDERA

OR Hand deliver to:

The Provincial Manager

Rural Electrification Agency

57 Carrington Road

MARONDERA

OR send applications letters & CV to email:

rmariyo@rea.co.zw/

gchikumba@rea.co.zw

Deadline: 20 October 2023

Rural Electrification Agency (REA)

The Rural Electrification Fund (REF) is a statutory body governed by the Rural Electrification Fund Act (Chapter 13:20). Its background is that Post-independence Zimbabwean Government gave high priority to rural infrastructure development programmes, which included the rural electrification programme.

Website: https://rea.co.zw/

Address: Megawatt House; 44 Samora Machel Ave Harare

P.O Bag 250a Harare

Tel : All Departments: +263 -242 -708110 | 764570 | 791725-30 

Cell: +263 772 134 806-9

Fax: +263-242 – 707667

Email: info@rea.co.zw

