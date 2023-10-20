Stores Assistant (Marondera)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned vacancy within the Rural Electrification Agency, Mashonaland East Province.

Applicants should submit a detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of certificates.

Duties and Responsibilities

Loading and off-loading materials.

Arranges materials in bins and codes accordingly.

Ensures materials are handled properly and stored according to their storage conditions.

Breaking and re-packaging of bulk materials.

Assisting Stores Clerk in issuing and receiving materials.

Ensures proper housekeeping of the warehouse.

Assists in stocktaking.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5 'O' Level passes at "C" or better, including English Language and Mathematics or Accounts

Certificate in stores Management Or Warehouse Management

At least 1 year experience.

Appreciation of safety issues.

Other

How to Apply

The Rural Electrification Agency is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All aspiring candidates are therefore encouraged to apply.