Stores Assistants x2 (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Reports to: Stores & Disposals Officer Location: Head Office.

Duties and Responsibilities

Keeps safe custody of stores and security of items.

Receiving and issuing of stock.

Initiating the re-ordering of stock.

Ensures procedures in stores are followed.

Assists in coming up with Stores reports.

Reconciles physical stock and system balances monthly.

Responds to customer and suppliers’ queries.

Checks and verifies the correctness of goods delivered and orders in liaison with the technical departments.

Ensures that there is order and cleanliness in the Stores section.

Raises GRVs for goods.

Updates bin cards after deliveries.

Participates in Stock Take.

Reconciles daily stocks between physical and bin card.

Files Stores documents.

Qualifications and Experience

Higher National Diploma in Procurement and Supply or equivalent from a recognized institution or Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply Advanced Diploma (CIPS, Level 5).

At least one (1) year working experience in Procurement / Supply Chain field. Competencies & Other Requirements

Knowledge of Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act [Cap 22:23] is an added advantage.

Clean employment record.

Knowledge of Sage Pastel/ SAP is an added advantage.

Sound knowledge of computers.

Honesty.

Other

How to Apply

Interested qualified candidates should submit their application letters with detailed CVs, and copies of academic and professional certificates to: