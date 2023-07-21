Pindula|Search Pindula
Airports Company Of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited

Stores Assistants x2 (Harare)

Jul. 28, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Reports to: Stores & Disposals Officer Location: Head Office.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Keeps safe custody of stores and security of items.
  • Receiving and issuing of stock.
  • Initiating the re-ordering of stock.
  • Ensures procedures in stores are followed.
  • Assists in coming up with Stores reports.
  • Reconciles physical stock and system balances monthly.
  • Responds to customer and suppliers’ queries.
  • Checks and verifies the correctness of goods delivered and orders in liaison with the technical departments.
  • Ensures that there is order and cleanliness in the Stores section.
  • Raises GRVs for goods.
  • Updates bin cards after deliveries.
  • Participates in Stock Take.
  • Reconciles daily stocks between physical and bin card.
  • Files Stores documents.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Higher National Diploma in Procurement and Supply or equivalent from a recognized institution or Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply Advanced Diploma (CIPS, Level 5).
  • At least one (1) year working experience in Procurement / Supply Chain field. Competencies & Other Requirements
  • Knowledge of Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act [Cap 22:23] is an added advantage.
  • Clean employment record.
  • Knowledge of Sage Pastel/ SAP is an added advantage.
  • Sound knowledge of computers.
  • Honesty.

Other

How to Apply

Interested qualified candidates should submit their application letters with detailed CVs, and copies of academic and professional certificates to:

The Human Resources and Admin Director

Airports Company of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited

3rd level, International Building

Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport

Harare

NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply for all positions.

Deadline: 28 July 2023

Airports Company Of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited

CAAZ manages and develops eight airports in Zimbabwe, offering direct and fast access to the country's tourist resort areas. R G Mugabe International Airport is an international gateway into the capital city of Harare, the hub of commercial activity in the country.

