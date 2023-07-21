Stores Assistants x2 (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Reports to: Stores & Disposals Officer Location: Head Office.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Keeps safe custody of stores and security of items.
- Receiving and issuing of stock.
- Initiating the re-ordering of stock.
- Ensures procedures in stores are followed.
- Assists in coming up with Stores reports.
- Reconciles physical stock and system balances monthly.
- Responds to customer and suppliers’ queries.
- Checks and verifies the correctness of goods delivered and orders in liaison with the technical departments.
- Ensures that there is order and cleanliness in the Stores section.
- Raises GRVs for goods.
- Updates bin cards after deliveries.
- Participates in Stock Take.
- Reconciles daily stocks between physical and bin card.
- Files Stores documents.
Qualifications and Experience
- Higher National Diploma in Procurement and Supply or equivalent from a recognized institution or Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply Advanced Diploma (CIPS, Level 5).
- At least one (1) year working experience in Procurement / Supply Chain field. Competencies & Other Requirements
- Knowledge of Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act [Cap 22:23] is an added advantage.
- Clean employment record.
- Knowledge of Sage Pastel/ SAP is an added advantage.
- Sound knowledge of computers.
- Honesty.
Other
How to Apply
Interested qualified candidates should submit their application letters with detailed CVs, and copies of academic and professional certificates to:
The Human Resources and Admin Director
Airports Company of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited
3rd level, International Building
Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport
Harare
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply for all positions.
Deadline: 28 July 2023
Airports Company Of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited
CAAZ manages and develops eight airports in Zimbabwe, offering direct and fast access to the country's tourist resort areas. R G Mugabe International Airport is an international gateway into the capital city of Harare, the hub of commercial activity in the country.