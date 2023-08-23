Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Stores Clerk/ Assistant (Hwedza)
Job Description
We are looking for a Stores Clerk to join our team and oversee the efficient receipt, storage, and dispatch of a wide variety of materials. The ideal candidate will have a strong understanding of warehouse management principles and practices, as well as experience with inventory control and order fulfilme
The farming business is situated about 120 km southeast of Harare ( Wedza District). The main pillars of production are horticulture, field crops (tobacco), livestock, and agro-tourism.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Oversee the day-to-day operations of the warehouse, including receiving, storing, and issuing of materials.
- Dispatch material to sites, track use of the material, and collect returns.
- Work with suppliers to ensure that materials are delivered on time and in good condition
- Maintain accurate inventory records
- Oversee the placing of orders and ensure requested goods are delivered on time
- Counting the stocks manually.
- Organizing the stock in a systematic manner.
- Improving on inventory management and procedures.
- Any other duties assigned by the supervisor
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma/ Degree in Supply Chain Management/ Inventory Management or Equivalent.
- Two years’ work experience as Stores Clerk or Assistant is required.
- Good Accounting skills will be an added advantage.
- Willingness to relocate, stay and live on the farm is a pre-requisite.
- Attention to detail, time management, computer literate.
- Agri-business experience is an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their applications accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae to: gffvacancy@gmail.com clearly stating the position being applied for as your email subject reference for example: (Application for sales and marketing offer).
Deadline: 30 August 2023
Green Feathers Farm Pvt Ltd
Green Feathers Farm is a diversified agribusiness concern with interest in field crop production, livestock production, horticulture and agro-tourism. The farming business is situated about 120 km southeast of Harare & it's field crops include tobacco, maize, soya beans, barley and wheat.