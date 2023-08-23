Stores Clerk/ Assistant (Hwedza)

Job Description

We are looking for a Stores Clerk to join our team and oversee the efficient receipt, storage, and dispatch of a wide variety of materials. The ideal candidate will have a strong understanding of warehouse management principles and practices, as well as experience with inventory control and order fulfilme

The farming business is situated about 120 km southeast of Harare ( Wedza District). The main pillars of production are horticulture, field crops (tobacco), livestock, and agro-tourism.

Duties and Responsibilities

Oversee the day-to-day operations of the warehouse, including receiving, storing, and issuing of materials.

Dispatch material to sites, track use of the material, and collect returns.

Work with suppliers to ensure that materials are delivered on time and in good condition

Maintain accurate inventory records

Oversee the placing of orders and ensure requested goods are delivered on time

Counting the stocks manually.

Organizing the stock in a systematic manner.

Improving on inventory management and procedures.

Any other duties assigned by the supervisor

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma/ Degree in Supply Chain Management/ Inventory Management or Equivalent.

Two years’ work experience as Stores Clerk or Assistant is required.

Good Accounting skills will be an added advantage.

Willingness to relocate, stay and live on the farm is a pre-requisite.

Attention to detail, time management, computer literate.

Agri-business experience is an added advantage.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their applications accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae to: gffvacancy@gmail.com clearly stating the position being applied for as your email subject reference for example: (Application for sales and marketing offer).