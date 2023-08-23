Pindula|Search Pindula
Green Feathers Farm Pvt Ltd

Stores Clerk/ Assistant (Hwedza)

Green Feathers Farm Pvt Ltd
Aug. 30, 2023
Job Description

We are looking for a Stores Clerk to join our team and oversee the efficient receipt, storage, and dispatch of a wide variety of materials. The ideal candidate will have a strong understanding of warehouse management principles and practices, as well as experience with inventory control and order fulfilme

The farming business is situated about 120 km southeast of Harare ( Wedza District). The main pillars of production are horticulture, field crops (tobacco), livestock, and agro-tourism.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Oversee the day-to-day operations of the warehouse, including receiving, storing, and issuing of materials.
  • Dispatch material to sites, track use of the material, and collect returns.
  • Work with suppliers to ensure that materials are delivered on time and in good condition
  • Maintain accurate inventory records
  • Oversee the placing of orders and ensure requested goods are delivered on time
  • Counting the stocks manually.
  • Organizing the stock in a systematic manner.
  • Improving on inventory management and procedures.
  • Any other duties assigned by the supervisor

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma/ Degree in Supply Chain Management/ Inventory Management or Equivalent.
  • Two years’ work experience as Stores Clerk or Assistant is required.
  • Good Accounting skills will be an added advantage.
  • Willingness to relocate, stay and live on the farm is a pre-requisite.
  • Attention to detail, time management, computer literate.
  • Agri-business experience is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their applications accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae to: gffvacancy@gmail.com clearly stating the position being applied for as your email subject reference for example: (Application for sales and marketing offer).

Deadline: 30 August 2023

Green Feathers Farm Pvt Ltd

Green Feathers Farm is a diversified agribusiness concern with interest in field crop production, livestock production, horticulture and agro-tourism. The farming business is situated about 120 km southeast of Harare & it's field crops include tobacco, maize, soya beans, barley and wheat.

