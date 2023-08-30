Stores Clerk (Bulawayo)

Job Description

We seek to engage a qualified and experienced individual to join our Stores team in Bulawayo as a Stores Clerk.

Duties and Responsibilities

To Be Advised.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum of a National Diploma in Purchasing and Supply chain management.

A minimum of 3 years' relevant working experience.

Excellent analytical and numerical skills.

Excellent computer skills ;- knowledge of pastel is a distinct advantage.

Ability to work under pressure with minimum supervision.

Good ethical and moral values.

Other

How to Apply

Applications to be sent on: echawira@shepco.co.zw and hr@shepco.co.zw

Deadline: 28 August 2023