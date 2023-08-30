Pindula|Search Pindula
Shepco Industrial Supplies

Stores Clerk (Bulawayo)

Shepco Industrial Supplies
Aug. 28, 2023
Job Description

We seek to engage a qualified and experienced individual to join our Stores team in Bulawayo as a Stores Clerk.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • To Be Advised.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Minimum of a National Diploma in Purchasing and Supply chain management.
  • A minimum of 3 years' relevant working experience.
  • Excellent analytical and numerical skills.
  • Excellent computer skills ;- knowledge of pastel is a distinct advantage.
  • Ability to work under pressure with minimum supervision.
  • Good ethical and moral values.

Other

How to Apply

Applications to be sent on: echawira@shepco.co.zw and hr@shepco.co.zw

Deadline: 28 August 2023

Shepco Industrial Supplies

Shepco Industrial Supplies are the official & exclusive agents of Beier Safety Footwear. They are the manufacturers of BOVA safety shoes and Egoli gumboots.

