Stores Clerk (Bulawayo)
Shepco Industrial Supplies
Job Description
We seek to engage a qualified and experienced individual to join our Stores team in Bulawayo as a Stores Clerk.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To Be Advised.
Qualifications and Experience
- Minimum of a National Diploma in Purchasing and Supply chain management.
- A minimum of 3 years' relevant working experience.
- Excellent analytical and numerical skills.
- Excellent computer skills ;- knowledge of pastel is a distinct advantage.
- Ability to work under pressure with minimum supervision.
- Good ethical and moral values.
Other
How to Apply
Applications to be sent on: echawira@shepco.co.zw and hr@shepco.co.zw
Deadline: 28 August 2023
