Stores Clerk: Bursary

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Maintaining and updating records.

Receiving and issuing stocks using stock cards/ pastel system.

Maintaining materials, equipment or supplies inventory.

Reporting discrepancies between physical counts and system records.

Safeguarding the warehouse.

Reporting on damaged and expired inventory.

Stock taking.

Safe keeping of stocks and security items.

Any other duties as assigned from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants should have at least a National Diploma in Purchasing and Supply, Stores Management or Accounts, five (5) Ordinary Level passes including English plus one (1) year relevant work experience.

In addition, applicants must be able to work under pressure and meet deadlines.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=150

Applicants MUST fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.