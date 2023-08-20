Pindula|Search Pindula
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)

Stores Clerk: Bursary

Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Aug. 25, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Maintaining and updating records.
  • Receiving and issuing stocks using stock cards/ pastel system.
  • Maintaining materials, equipment or supplies inventory.
  • Reporting discrepancies between physical counts and system records.
  • Safeguarding the warehouse.
  • Reporting on damaged and expired inventory.
  • Stock taking.
  • Safe keeping of stocks and security items.
  • Any other duties as assigned from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Applicants should have at least a National Diploma in Purchasing and Supply, Stores Management or Accounts, five (5) Ordinary Level passes including English plus one (1) year relevant work experience.
  • In addition, applicants must be able to work under pressure and meet deadlines.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=150

Applicants MUST fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.

NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for all applicants.

Deadline: 25 August 2023

Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)

Great Zimbabwe University is an institution of higher learning in the city of Masvingo, Zimbabwe. It is situated on the Masvingo Teachers’ College campus seven kilometres east of Masvingo CBD. The University was established through the recommendations of the Chetsanga Report of August 1995 which proposed the devolution of Teachers' and Technical Colleges into degree awarding institutions that would eventually become universities in their own right.

Website: https://www.gzu.ac.zw/

Phone: 08677 004747; +263 39 2266648/58/60/63; +263782780662

Browse Jobs

