Stores Clerk: Finance Department (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Monitoring movement of stocks in the system between subsidiaries.

Reconciliation of stocks on the ground vs in the system.

Compiling and circulation of reports pertaining to intercompany transactions between subsidiaries.

Qualifications and Experience

Higher National Diploma in Accounting.

1-year plus experience.

Accounting packages, Excel spreadsheets.

Very analytical, high levels of accuracy, communicate effectively and interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

All interested candidates are advised to forward their applications with detailed CVs to: hr@url.co.zw

Deadline: 09 June 2023