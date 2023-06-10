Pindula|
List ProductAccount
United Refineries Limited

Stores Clerk: Finance Department (Bulawayo)

United Refineries Limited
Jun. 09, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Monitoring movement of stocks in the system between subsidiaries.
  • Reconciliation of stocks on the ground vs in the system.
  • Compiling and circulation of reports pertaining to intercompany transactions between subsidiaries.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Higher National Diploma in Accounting.
  • 1-year plus experience.
  • Accounting packages, Excel spreadsheets.
  • Very analytical, high levels of accuracy, communicate effectively and interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

All interested candidates are advised to forward their applications with detailed CVs to: hr@url.co.zw

Deadline: 09 June 2023

United Refineries Limited

United Refineries Limited (URL) is a personal care and agro-commodities manufacturer in Zimbabwe. The company was founded in 1946 and is based in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Cake Fairy
Cake Fairy

Accountant (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board (ZNBWCB)
Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board (ZNBWCB)

Director Finance, Human Resources and Administration

Deadline:
Proserve Consulting Group
Proserve Consulting Group

Finance Manager

Deadline:
Office Of The Auditor General Zimbabwe (OAG)
Office Of The Auditor General Zimbabwe (OAG)

Auditor

Deadline:
Office Of The Auditor General Zimbabwe (OAG)
Office Of The Auditor General Zimbabwe (OAG)

Accounting Assistant

Deadline:
Chipinge Town Council
Chipinge Town Council

Town Secretary (Chipinge)

Deadline:
Gwanda State University (GSU)
Gwanda State University (GSU)

Assistant Internal Auditor

Deadline:
Gwanda State University (GSU)
Gwanda State University (GSU)

Assistant Risk Officer

Deadline:
Gwanda State University (GSU)
Gwanda State University (GSU)

Principal Accountant, Planning and Budgetary Control

Deadline:
Gwanda State University (GSU)
Gwanda State University (GSU)

Accounting Assistant x2

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback