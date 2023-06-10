Stores Clerk: Finance Department (Bulawayo)

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Monitoring movement of stocks in the system between subsidiaries.
- Reconciliation of stocks on the ground vs in the system.
- Compiling and circulation of reports pertaining to intercompany transactions between subsidiaries.
Qualifications and Experience
- Higher National Diploma in Accounting.
- 1-year plus experience.
- Accounting packages, Excel spreadsheets.
- Very analytical, high levels of accuracy, communicate effectively and interpersonal skills.
How to Apply
All interested candidates are advised to forward their applications with detailed CVs to: hr@url.co.zw
Deadline: 09 June 2023