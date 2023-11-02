Stores Clerk (Harare)
Geo Pomona Waste Management
Job Description
An incumbent at this level will perform routine manual and/or routine clerical functions in receiving, handling, storing and delivering stock. Work performed is in accordance with instructions and procedures received from the immediate supervisor.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Receives and ships stock. Checks stock against packing slips or invoices determining if there are shortages, damages, missing goods, etc., and may sign for same.
- Places stock in designated storage areas.
- Removes items from stock to fill orders from authorized requisitions.
- Delivers and/or may pick up stock or other items to departments or offices concerned.
- Assists in counting and recording inventory.
- Assists in keeping stockroom, warehouse and loading area in a clean and orderly condition.
- May have contact with public or government departments regarding shipments.
- Performs other related duties as assigned.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree/Diploma in Supply Chain Management or equivalent.
- At least 2 or more years work experience in a similar role.
- Ability to create basic stockkeeping procedures.
- Physically capable of performing duties assigned.
- Knowledge of modern warehouse practices and procedures and use of warehouse material handling equipment.
Other
How to Apply
Qualified candidates to send CV's on email hr@geopomona.com. CV's to be sent in pdf format.
NB: Only qualifying candidates to be contacted and cv's sent after deadline day will not be considered.
Deadline: 10 Novemnber 2023
