Stores Clerk (Harare)

Job Description

An incumbent at this level will perform routine manual and/or routine clerical functions in receiving, handling, storing and delivering stock. Work performed is in accordance with instructions and procedures received from the immediate supervisor.

Duties and Responsibilities

Receives and ships stock. Checks stock against packing slips or invoices determining if there are shortages, damages, missing goods, etc., and may sign for same.

Places stock in designated storage areas.

Removes items from stock to fill orders from authorized requisitions.

Delivers and/or may pick up stock or other items to departments or offices concerned.

Assists in counting and recording inventory.

Assists in keeping stockroom, warehouse and loading area in a clean and orderly condition.

May have contact with public or government departments regarding shipments.

Performs other related duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree/Diploma in Supply Chain Management or equivalent.

At least 2 or more years work experience in a similar role.

Ability to create basic stockkeeping procedures.

Physically capable of performing duties assigned.

Knowledge of modern warehouse practices and procedures and use of warehouse material handling equipment.

Other

How to Apply

Qualified candidates to send CV's on email hr@geopomona.com. CV's to be sent in pdf format.

NB: Only qualifying candidates to be contacted and cv's sent after deadline day will not be considered.