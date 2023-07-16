Stores Clerk
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experinced candidates to fill the above mentioned post. This position reports to Production Foreperson.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Maintain a well-organized and orderly storefront that aligns with the company's image.
- Ensure the stockroom is organized and orderly.
- Assists counting and recording in inventory.
- Places stock in designated storage areas.
- Removes items from stock to fill orders from authorized requisitions.
- Assists in keeping stockroom, warehouse and loading area in a clean and orderly condition.
- Assists in physical stock counts of material.
- Performs other related duties as assigned.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least two (2) A-Level passes.
- Studying towards a Procurement.
- Physically Fit person and punctual towards work.
- Prepared to do shift work day and at Night.
- Should have listening skills and be able to carry out instructions.
- Be able to work under pressure.
Competencies And Attributes:
- Able to work within production targets and deadlines.
- Punctuality.
- Computer literacy.
- Have passion and willing to learn new production processes in a security printing environment.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should submit their applications and Curriculum Vitae with contact telephone numbers and names of at least three (3) referees. Applications should be done online on the google application form accessible on the ZIMSEC website www.zimsec.co.zw.
Applications should be addressed to:
Human Capital Director
Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC)
Head Office Examination Centre
Upper East Road, Mount Pleasant
P.O. BOX CY1464, Causeway
Harare
ZIMSEC is committed to diversity and inclusion within its workforce and encourages all candidates, irrespective of gender, nationality, religious and ethnical backgrounds, including persons with disabilities, to apply to become a part of the organization.
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply to these positions. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 19 July 2023
Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC)
Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) is an autonomous parastatal under the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education. It is an internationally accredited examinations board. ZIMSEC is an examinations board responsible for assessment, evaluation and documentation of the academic readiness, learning progress, and skill acquisition of students at primary and secondary school levels in Zimbabwe.