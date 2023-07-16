Stores Clerk

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experinced candidates to fill the above mentioned post. This position reports to Production Foreperson.

Duties and Responsibilities

Maintain a well-organized and orderly storefront that aligns with the company's image.

Ensure the stockroom is organized and orderly.

Assists counting and recording in inventory.

Places stock in designated storage areas.

Removes items from stock to fill orders from authorized requisitions.

Assists in keeping stockroom, warehouse and loading area in a clean and orderly condition.

Assists in physical stock counts of material.

Performs other related duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

At least two (2) A-Level passes.

Studying towards a Procurement.

Physically Fit person and punctual towards work.

Prepared to do shift work day and at Night.

Should have listening skills and be able to carry out instructions.

Be able to work under pressure.

Competencies And Attributes:

Able to work within production targets and deadlines.

Punctuality.

Computer literacy.

Have passion and willing to learn new production processes in a security printing environment.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should submit their applications and Curriculum Vitae with contact telephone numbers and names of at least three (3) referees. Applications should be done online on the google application form accessible on the ZIMSEC website www.zimsec.co.zw.