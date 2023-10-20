Stores Clerk (Marondera)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned vacancy within the Rural Electrification Agency, Mashonaland East Province.

Applicants should submit a detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of certificates.

Duties and Responsibilities

Processes and ensures correctness of received invoices and delivery notes.

Makes logistical arrangements for distribution and storage of materials.

Initiates material reorders.

Monitors inter project movement of stock.

Stores all materials and ensure that they are stored in accordance with the manufacturer's instructions.

Files all stores' documents.

Investigates stock discrepancies.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5 'O' levels including Mathematics and English Language.

Diploma in Stores Management or equivalent.

At least 2 years relevant experience.

Good communication skills.

Computer Literacy.

Knowledge of SAP is an added advantage.

Class 4 Drivers license is an added advantage.

Experience in Forklift Operating is an added.

How to Apply

The Rural Electrification Agency is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All aspiring candidates are therefore encouraged to apply.