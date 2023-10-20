Stores Clerk (Marondera)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned vacancy within the Rural Electrification Agency, Mashonaland East Province.
Applicants should submit a detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of certificates.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Processes and ensures correctness of received invoices and delivery notes.
- Makes logistical arrangements for distribution and storage of materials.
- Initiates material reorders.
- Monitors inter project movement of stock.
- Stores all materials and ensure that they are stored in accordance with the manufacturer's instructions.
- Files all stores' documents.
- Investigates stock discrepancies.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 5 'O' levels including Mathematics and English Language.
- Diploma in Stores Management or equivalent.
- At least 2 years relevant experience.
- Good communication skills.
- Computer Literacy.
- Knowledge of SAP is an added advantage.
- Class 4 Drivers license is an added advantage.
- Experience in Forklift Operating is an added.
Other
How to Apply
The Rural Electrification Agency is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All aspiring candidates are therefore encouraged to apply.
Applications should be addressed to:
The Provincial Manager
Rural Electrification Agency
P. O. Box 307
MARONDERA
OR Hand deliver to:
The Provincial Manager
Rural Electrification Agency
57 Carrington Road
MARONDERA
OR send applications letters & CV to email:
Deadline: 20 October 2023
Rural Electrification Agency (REA)
The Rural Electrification Fund (REF) is a statutory body governed by the Rural Electrification Fund Act (Chapter 13:20). Its background is that Post-independence Zimbabwean Government gave high priority to rural infrastructure development programmes, which included the rural electrification programme.
Website: https://rea.co.zw/
Address: Megawatt House; 44 Samora Machel Ave Harare
P.O Bag 250a Harare
Tel : All Departments: +263 -242 -708110 | 764570 | 791725-30
Cell: +263 772 134 806-9
Fax: +263-242 – 707667
Email: info@rea.co.zw