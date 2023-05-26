Stores Clerk (Shurugwi)

Job Description

Zimasco (Pvt) Limited, a major player in Zimbabwe’s Ferrochrome Production, has an exciting, and challenging career opportunity at its Mining Division.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified, competent and experienced individuals to fill the vacant post of Stores Clerk on contract basis, renewable subject to performance.

Duties and Responsibilities

Receiving and issuing of stores items.

Receiving and issuing of fuel.

Acquittal of Stores requisitions.

Filing of reports.

Stock taking.

General housekeeping of warehouse.

Ensuring that goods received are properly labelled and stored in their appropriate storage areas.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Purchasing and supply.

5 ‘O’ Levels including Mathematics and English.

Minimum of 2 years working experience in Mining environment.

Computer literacy including Microsoft Word & Excel.

Knowledge of SAP Materials Module will be a distinct advantage.

Knowledge of the NOSA SHE System an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applications from persons meeting the above stated requirements together with a detailed Curriculum Vitae and proof of qualifications to be submitted to:

The Manpower Services Manager

Re: “ISSUING CLERK”

Zimasco (Private) Limited

P.O. Box 124

SHURUGWI

OR Email to: recruitment@zimasco.co.zw

NB: Only applications from short-listed candidates will be acknowledged.

Deadline: 31 May 2023