Stores Controller (Bulawayo)

Job Description

An engineering company based in Bulawayo, involved in the manufacture of bolts, nuts, wire nails, mining roof support and related products is seeking to engage the services of a Stores Controller.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensuring full custody of stock to avoid shrinkage of inventory.

Maintenance of accurate stock records and provision of maximum security for stocks.

Ensure correct and accurate inventory is dispatched and loaded into correct delivery trucks.

Timeous requesting of all stock items to the purchasing department.

Ensuring that dispatch procedures are followed and all relevant documents are signed and filled.

Recommending correct maximum and minimum stock and raw material levels so as to avoid stock outs.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Purchasing & Supply/ Logistics & Inventory or related field.

A minimum 2 years’ experience in a similar role.

Computer proficiency in Microsoft Office and Pastel Accounting packages.

Strong analytical skills and an eye for detail.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates, should send updated CVs and an application letter to: recruitment@shepcobma.co.zw clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.