Norton Town Council

Stores Controller

Norton Town Council
Sep. 01, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the position of STORES CONTROLLER within the Council’s TREASURY DEPARTMENT. Reporting to the Accountant Expenditure.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Managing and supervising Stores activities.
  • Purchasing of supplies and services.
  • Supervising the arrangement of stock and receiving and handing of stock.
  • Preparation of Procurement document and participation in the Procurement Committee.
  • Preparation of Procurement schedules and requisitions.
  • Preparation of stock inventory.
  • Stocktaking.
  • Supervision of subordinates.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A minimum qualification of a degree in Stores Management.
  • Proven experience in Stores Management and Procurement.
  • Strong organizational skills with a keen attention to detail.
  • Aged below 45 years.
  • Computer literacy is a must.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send clearly labelled applications indicating position applied for. Applications in own handwriting accompanied by six copies of detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications should reach the undersigned:

The Town Secretary

Norton Town Council

208 Galloway Road

P. Bag 904

Norton

Or Hand deliver to: Norton Town Council 208 Galloway Road, Norton

Deadline: 01 September 2023

Norton Town Council

Norton Town Council is an urban local authority established by S. I. 75 of 1994 and is situated 40km West of Harare. The council is made up of 13 wards represented by each councillors.

