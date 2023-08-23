Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the position of STORES CONTROLLER within the Council’s TREASURY DEPARTMENT. Reporting to the Accountant Expenditure.

Duties and Responsibilities

Managing and supervising Stores activities.

Purchasing of supplies and services.

Supervising the arrangement of stock and receiving and handing of stock.

Preparation of Procurement document and participation in the Procurement Committee.

Preparation of Procurement schedules and requisitions.

Preparation of stock inventory.

Stocktaking.

Supervision of subordinates.

Qualifications and Experience

A minimum qualification of a degree in Stores Management.

Proven experience in Stores Management and Procurement.

Strong organizational skills with a keen attention to detail.

Aged below 45 years.

Computer literacy is a must.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send clearly labelled applications indicating position applied for. Applications in own handwriting accompanied by six copies of detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications should reach the undersigned:

The Town Secretary