Stores Manager (Chipinge)
Parrogate Zimbabwe (PVT) Ltd
Job Description
Managing the stores function to ensure that it runs effectively and efficiently.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Responsible for the day to day operations of the stores department and addressing any challenges faced.
- Responsible for procuring, issuing, safe keeping and stock management of raw materials.
- Ensuring that all raw materials received meet required specifications and are of right quantity and quality.
- Ensuring that the stores function is running effectively and efficiently to avoid any stock outs on raw materials
- Managing the dispatch of finished goods and ensuring that SOPs are followed.
- Taking part in stock take and ensuring that stock variances are traced and resolved.
- Submission of periodic reports to management and any other ad-hoc reports that may be required.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Purchasing and Supply or equivalent.
- Professional qualifications e.g CIPS an added advantage.
- A Qualification in Stores Management an added advantage.
- At least 5 years’ experience managing the stores department.
- Good with Microsoft Excel.
- Exposure in operations management an added advantage.
- Good communication and negotiating skill.
- Highly switched and pays attention to detail.
- Ability to work with minimum or no supervision.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates who meet the above specifications should send their CVs and application letter to: vacancieshr81@gmail.com.
NB: Chipinge residents are encouraged to apply and first preference will be given to them.
Deadline: 27 October 2023
Parrogate (Pvt) Ltd is a Group of companies with Strategic Business Units in, Maize Milling Industry, Engineering Iron & Steel Industry, Textle Industry and Food Processing Industry.
