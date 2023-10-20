Stores Manager (Chipinge)

Job Description

Managing the stores function to ensure that it runs effectively and efficiently.

Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible for the day to day operations of the stores department and addressing any challenges faced.

Responsible for procuring, issuing, safe keeping and stock management of raw materials.

Ensuring that all raw materials received meet required specifications and are of right quantity and quality.

Ensuring that the stores function is running effectively and efficiently to avoid any stock outs on raw materials

Managing the dispatch of finished goods and ensuring that SOPs are followed.

Taking part in stock take and ensuring that stock variances are traced and resolved.

Submission of periodic reports to management and any other ad-hoc reports that may be required.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Purchasing and Supply or equivalent.

Professional qualifications e.g CIPS an added advantage.

A Qualification in Stores Management an added advantage.

At least 5 years’ experience managing the stores department.

Good with Microsoft Excel.

Exposure in operations management an added advantage.

Good communication and negotiating skill.

Highly switched and pays attention to detail.

Ability to work with minimum or no supervision.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the above specifications should send their CVs and application letter to: vacancieshr81@gmail.com.

NB: Chipinge residents are encouraged to apply and first preference will be given to them.