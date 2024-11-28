Stores Manager (Hwange)

Job Description

We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Stores Manager to oversee all activities related to the storage, inventory management, and distribution of materials and supplies within the coal mining industry. This role is crucial in ensuring the smooth functioning of our mining operations by managing the stores team, maintaining inventory accuracy, and optimizing resource utilization.

Duties and Responsibilities

Inventory Management: Ensure accurate tracking and management of inventory levels to meet operational needs.

Operational Oversight: Oversee the daily operations of the stores, ensuring efficient and effective processes.

Team Management: Lead and manage the stores team, fostering a collaborative and productive work environment.

Budget Management: Develop and manage the store’s budget, ensuring cost-effective operations.

Safety and Compliance.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in business administration, Supply Chain Management, or a related field.

MBA is an added advantage.

Relevant certifications in inventory or supply chain management are advantageous.

Proven experience in a management role within a store or inventory environment, preferably in an industrial or mining setting.

Strong leadership and team management abilities.

Excellent organizational and multitasking skills.

Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities.

Effective communication and interpersonal skills.

