Stores Officer: Business Development x4

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Maintaining various inventory.
- Ordering new items and tracing record of products.
- Pulling out expired items.
- Keeping records of transferred merchandise.
- Keeping stores policies and procedures updated on ongoing basis.
- Keeping records of items received or transferred to other location and
- Compiling reports on various aspects of changes in inventory.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must have at least a Bachelor’s degree in Logistics and Supply Chain Management or equivalent plus at least two (2) years relevant experience with experience in inventory management.
- Strong communication and problem-solving skills.
- University experience would be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=107. Applicants MUST fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.
NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.
Deadline: 19 May 2023