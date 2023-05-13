Pindula|
List ProductAccount
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)

Stores Officer: Business Development x4

Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
May. 19, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Maintaining various inventory.
  • Ordering new items and tracing record of products.
  • Pulling out expired items.
  • Keeping records of transferred merchandise.
  • Keeping stores policies and procedures updated on ongoing basis.
  • Keeping records of items received or transferred to other location and
  • Compiling reports on various aspects of changes in inventory.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Applicants must have at least a Bachelor’s degree in Logistics and Supply Chain Management or equivalent plus at least two (2) years relevant experience with experience in inventory management.
  • Strong communication and problem-solving skills.
  • University experience would be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=107. Applicants MUST fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.

Deadline: 19 May 2023

Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)

Great Zimbabwe University is an institution of higher learning in the city of Masvingo, Zimbabwe. It is situated on the Masvingo Teachers’ College campus seven kilometres east of Masvingo CBD. The University was established through the recommendations of the Chetsanga Report of August 1995 which proposed the devolution of Teachers' and Technical Colleges into degree awarding institutions that would eventually become universities in their own right.

Website: https://www.gzu.ac.zw/

Phone: 08677 004747; +263 39 2266648/58/60/63; +263782780662

Related Jobs

Buy Phones on Credit.

More