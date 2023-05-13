Stores Officer: Business Development x4

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Maintaining various inventory.

Ordering new items and tracing record of products.

Pulling out expired items.

Keeping records of transferred merchandise.

Keeping stores policies and procedures updated on ongoing basis.

Keeping records of items received or transferred to other location and

Compiling reports on various aspects of changes in inventory.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must have at least a Bachelor’s degree in Logistics and Supply Chain Management or equivalent plus at least two (2) years relevant experience with experience in inventory management.

Strong communication and problem-solving skills.

University experience would be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=107. Applicants MUST fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.

Deadline: 19 May 2023