Stores Officer (Harare)

Job Description

We are looking for a Stores Officer who will be able to receive product ,move the product to the appropriate shelves in our warehouse and then distribute the product throughout the branches and to our valued clients. The ideal candidate for this position has previous retail or warehouse experience in ICT.

Duties and Responsibilities

Maintain accurate record of inventory and stock management systems according to set standards.

Carry out stock management operations in line with set product/ retail policies and procedures.

Oversee the placing of orders and ensure requested goods are delivered on time.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Supply Chain Management.

Experience in stores management and procurement.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their CVs on: ssekete@firstpack.co.zw

Deadline: 24 August 2023