Stores Timber Clerk (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Reporting to the Factory Manager, the Stores Timber Clerk will be responsible for ordering, receiving, and accurate recording of all timber, boards, veneers and foils for production.

Duties and Responsibilities

Timeous and correct ordering of good quality timber, boards, veneers and foil for the factory.

Receiving all deliveries and checking the goods received for quality.

Accurately issuing out of good quality timber, boards veneers and foils to all jobs as stated in the bill of materials.

Responsible for the accurate recording and administration of stock by receiving, storing and moving of the stock.

Organising and delivering goods from the store to the department that requires them.

Conforming to the bill of materials in order to save on the cost of production.

Responsible for the recovery and recording of timber, veneer and foil off cuts and issuing the off cuts to various jobs in the production line.

Updating the inventory management systems regularly whenever stock is added or issued out.

Conduct monthly and quarterly stock takes.

Qualifications and Experience

At least five Ordinary Level passes including English and Mathematics.

At least + 1 years’ experience in the same position. Basic IT skills and a working knowledge of inventory management systems and word processing software.

Must have good work ethics and be able to work in a team.

Ability to lift heavy objects.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CV together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject.

Deadline: 30 September 2023