Stores Trainee (Harare)

Job Description

We are searching for an enthusiastic self-starter to join our new company as a trainee in the stores department.

Duties and Responsibilities

Keeping a track of various products and supplies in the inventory.

Loading and unloading the stock accordingly.

Counting the stocks manually.

Organizing the stock in a systematic manner.

Identifying the defective products, if any.

Making use of an inventory software to keep track of orders.

Reporting any discrepancies in the products to the supervisor.

Ensuring the floor area is clean and tidy.

Preparing and utilizing a loss prevention strategy.

Coming up with a list of unused products from the stock.

Improving on inventory management and procedures.

Preparing cost report on a monthly basis.

Working collaboratively with other departments.

Helping the customers.

Providing excellent customer service and customer satisfaction.

Preparing and maintaining log of all the products and supplies.

Qualifications and Experience

Education and Experience: Diploma in Inventory Management or equivalent is required.

At least 1 year work experience in the stores department.

Physical Stamina: Ability to stand for extended periods and lift moderately heavy items, as required

Communication Skills: Effective communication and interpersonal skills to interact with customers and team members.

Attention to Detail: Meticulous attention to detail to ensure accurate pricing and proper stocking of products.

Time Management: Efficient time management skills to complete tasks within designated timeframes.

Good Accounting and inventory management skills will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified students should send their CVs to: admin@polypackaging.co.zw

Deadline: 30 November 2023