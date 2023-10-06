Strategic Information and Evaluation Coordinator (Harare)

Job Description

The Strategic Information Coordinators will report to the Program t Director. The incumbents will support the implementation of all Districts SI/M&E activities for HIV programming working closely with the Program Manager and Program Officers.

Reports to: Senior SIE Coordinator.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist the program staff in adopting national M&E systems, guidelines, and standard best practices on data quality; provide leadership and technical oversight in the design and implementation of data collection exercises (e.g., regular performance monitoring, etc.)

Train and mentor staff in various aspects of M&E and research, and assist them with using M&E systems, including data use and quality assurance.

Support the data management, analysis and quality management-related initiative undertaken by data focal persons at district level.

Provide support to performance evaluation processes.

Participate in strategic information meetings as required; Support the timely collection of all facility level reports from the district through Program Officers.

Produce and share weekly, monthly, and quarterly, and annual reports timeously.

Conduct routine data quality assessments at supported facilities to ensure data integrity.

Provide timely and accurate data dashboards to the program team to support a data driven approach to resolving district level challenges affecting the program.

Support the programs team in drafting work plans.

Conduct data quality supportive supervision visits to supported facilities.

Conduct skills audits and coordinate training of healthcare workers M&E systems for HIV prevention care and treatment programs.

Support reporting, data analysis and utilization of data at facility level for program improvement.

Manage program internal databases to ensure efficiency in reporting.

Qualifications and Experience

A bachelor’s degree in mathematics, statistics, M&E AND a completed program in health sciences/public health/HIV programs, OR; A bachelor’s degree in public health, health sciences, operations research AND a completed program in a quantitative area (M&E, biostatistics)

Minimum of three years’ experience and demonstrated practical skills in monitoring HIV prevention, care and treatment programs.

Demonstrable working knowledge of quantitative data collection systems in the MOHCC, including familiarity with processes of strengthening district level M&E capacity, and data analysis using

Advanced Excel, SAS, SPSS, STATA, Epi-Info, EpiData, or any other data analysis software.

Experience working with multiple stakeholders and familiarity with PEPFAR indicators and reporting requirements including MER will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their application letter and detailed CV, clearly stating the position being applied for in the subject section of the email to: admin@pzat.org