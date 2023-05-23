Strategic Information Evaluation Assistant (Chirundu)

Job Description

The Strategic Information Evaluation Assistant will work under the direct supervision of the Regional SIE Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Entry of data into DHIS 2, DATIM, ODK, Link log, PrEP Wizard and Micro Planning data.

Generating accurate information and analyse data as required.

Ensuring safe and secure retrieval of data at the designated site.

Participates in preparing weekly program data reports and ensures timely submission of requested data to the head office.

Assist in the production of information submitted to the DACs and other local stakeholders.

Regularly monitors and maintains privacy of all data/information collected and entered into all MIS systems on site;

Ensures that all data/information is backed up on a regular basis (daily/weekly/ monthly) basis to ensure safety of data;

Assist personnel onsite in troubleshooting and management of computer systems including ODK , DHIS2 at the sisters clinic.

Ensures that all the systems onsite are functional to support quality assurance, validity, accuracy and integrity of the program data.

Review data for accuracy, completeness, identifying errors for cleaning and lead data audit and validation activities at the;

Ensure that the number entered into the database correlates with number of clients recorded in the registers and daily logs.

Performs clerical and administrative tasks related to data entry when required (e.g. filing and retrieval of relevant information).

Perform any other duties as assigned by different line supervisor(s).

Qualifications and Experience

University Degree in Public Health, Social Sciences, Monitoring and Evaluation or any other relevant field.

Computer skills and advanced skills in Ms Excel and ability to use health-related information management systems, including DHIS2, DATIM, ODK.

Ability to work with people from diverse backgrounds.

Demonstrated experience, knowledge and sensitivity working with key populations and communities.

Minimum of 1 year working experience managing, analysing and reporting, health related program data and information.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested in the above position, please email your CV and application cover letter addressed to the Human Resources Manager and send to: vacancies@ceshhar.co.zw, Indicate the position and duty station you are applying for in the subject line.

NB: Only short-listed applicants will be contacted. CeSHHAR Zimbabwe is committed to diversity and inclusion within its workforce, and encourages all candidates, irrespective of gender, nationality, sexual orientation, religious and ethnic backgrounds, including persons living with disabilities, to apply.

The successful candidate will undergo relevant background checks and will be required to commit in writing to comply with the CeSHHAR Zimbabwe safeguarding guidelines.

Deadline: 31 May 2023