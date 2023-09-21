Strategic Information & Evaluation Interns x6

Duties and Responsibilities

To assist the SIE Manager and DSIE officers to undertake the SIE activities in the Central Office including Data Entry, Quality Control; Impact Studies, Evaluations and Research; Cohort Analysis and Reporting.

Enter data into electronic systems and databases (DHIS2, Excel, ODK, etc.)

Assist in designing data collection tools and the review and analysis of program data.

Perform data quality reviews for completeness, accuracy, consistency, timeliness, validity, and correctness.

Carry out routine analysis of cohort and snapshot indicators for program monitoring.

Knowledge Management:

Provides support in the design and implementation of program evaluation and operation research studies as appropriate.

Assist in generating scientific literature.

Carry out analysis for research.

Secondary proof reading and reviewing of compiled research prior to final submission.

Reporting:

Prepare regular field monitoring reports on activity implementation, progress made and provide appropriate feedback to SIE Manager/Officer.

Follow up on outstanding issues from the district teams and provide appropriate feedback to the SIEM.

Finance and Administration:

Assist in the compilation and follow-up of departmental finance and administration paperwork (acquittals, requisitions, and trip documents).

Functional skills and knowledge:

Remains productive when under pressure.

Demonstrates a systematic and efficient approach to work.

Works collaboratively with team members to achieve results.

Relates and works well with people of different cultures, gender and backgrounds.

Qualifications and Experience

A Degree in Health science, statistics, mathematics or any related.

Certificate in Monitoring and Evaluation will be an added advantage.

Excellent computer skills in MS office Suite and any Statistical Packages,

Ability to stick to work deadlines e.g. reports.

Ability and willingness to travel nationally.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://jfkapnektrust.zohorecruit.com/jobs/Careers/642179000003836080/Strategic-

NB: JF Kapnek Zimbabwe has zero tolerance towards Sexual Harassment and is committed to the upholding of children’s rights. The successful candidate will be required to commit to child protection/safeguarding and to be bound by the JF Kapnek Zimbabwe Child Protection Policy. JF Kapnek does not charge any fees during its entire recruitment process.

Deadline: 24 September 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message