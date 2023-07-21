Strategic Information & Evaluation Manager (Bulawayo)

Job Description

The Strategic Information and Evaluation Manager (SIE Manager) is responsible for implementing health monitoring and evaluation systems for the TASQC program and other OPHID programs as necessary. The SIE Manager reports directly to the Director of Strategic Information and Evaluation and provides a direct mentorship and supervisory support to a team of SIE Officers based in the districts. The SIE manager supports the Provincial Program Manager in providing information relevant to the supervision and performance management of District SIE Officers. The SIE Manager will be responsible for building the capacity of SIE Officers, including interacting with M&E Officers of the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MOHCC) at various levels.

Duties and Responsibilities

Support the Strategic Information Evaluation & Learning (SIE&L) Director in the development of Performance Monitoring Plans (PMP) and cascades to partners in order to enhance quality strategic information in line with the national HIV frameworks and PEPFAR/USAID guidance.

Participate in the conceptualization and development of all SIE systems to support and strengthen program implementation.

Provides unit/section input to guide the development of the SIE budget for all activities in the PMP and monitor the consortium budget to ensure delivery of outputs in a cost-efficient manner.

Support the SIE director with data for, and participate in program management meetings, data review meetings, implementation visits and internal and external SIMS visits.

Train, mentor, coach and conduct competency assessment and sign-off of District Strategic Information & Evaluation Officers (DSIEO) on all SIE systems and activities at district and facility levels.

Support the District Strategic Information & Evaluation Officers (DSIEO) in the implementation of district SIE/M&E activities for HIV programs.

Participate in developing tools to support site-level accurate documentation, aggregation entry, reporting and utilization of data from primary data sources in line with the MOHCC HMIS guidelines.

Support the development and deployment of internal electronic SIE systems (DHSI2, other), and developing the support package for electronic systems deployed within the MOHCC health system (DHIS2, ePMS, EHR, etc) to ensure efficient collection, aggregation and dissemination of information.

Support the development and implementation of efficient and effective data quality practices at all levels of the healthcare system to ensure that e data is always accurate.

Design and prepare scientifically sound operational research proposals and tools to generate evidence needed to improve programming.

Design and prepare sound protocols and tools for rapid assessments, “deep-dives”, best practices documentation to generate evidence and knowledge for the program.

Oversee and supervise the DSIE Officers during data collection for operational research projects, deep dives and best practice documentation.

Conduct data analysis (qualitative and quantitative) for on all material generated through operations research, deep dives and best practice documentation to derive insights and key issues for improving programs.

Qualifications and Experience

A quantitative bachelor’s degree in mathematics, statistics, M&E AND a completed program in health sciences/ public health/ HIV, OR.

A bachelor’s degree in public health, health sciences, operations research AND a completed program in a quantitative area (M&E, biostatistics).

A master’s degree in epidemiology, public health, biostatistics, M&E, demography or similar;

Minimum of five years’ experience and demonstrated practical skills in monitoring HIV and AIDS, TB, care and support programs.

Demonstrate working knowledge of the HMIS, and experience of supporting MOHCC district/provincial/ national level SIE/M&E.

Competency in data analysis using Advanced Excel, SAS, SPSS, STATA, Epi-Info or any other data analysis software.

Experience working with multiple stakeholders and familiarity with PEPFAR MER indicators and reporting requirements.

For a detailed advert with the application process, visit our website on: www.ophid.org/opportunities

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Lik: https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=WlmQhW79gUuVjjht-RnVEXacQIO5jY1Cg1MFcuPP97BUOEZVR1NYVE5UOE5OSElLNTBZVk1CNlVCQy4u, then submit your cv, certificates and application letter via email to: ophidrecruitments@ophid.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.