Strategic Information Evaluation (SIE) Specialist (Harare)

The Strategic Information and Evaluation (SIE) Specialist is responsible for implementing monitoring and evaluation systems for the Accelerated and Comprehensive HIV Care for Epidemic Control in Zimbabwe (ACCE) across facilities and communities in priority districts. The SIE specialist supports the Strategic Information, Evaluation and Learning Director in all monitoring and evaluation activities for ACCE program. The SIE Specialist reports directly to the Strategic Information, Evaluation and Learning Director, and supervises a team of National, provincial and district SIE Officers. The SIE Specialist will be responsible for building the capacity of SIE Officers from national to district level and will interact with M&E Officers of the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MOHCC) at various levels.

Duties and Responsibilities

Planning:

Provide strong planning, technical advice, and support to the programme in monitoring program results against targets;

Regularly update and monitor the programme compliance to the set Monitoring and Evaluation Plan, Data Quality Assessment plans etc;

Participate in routine planning meetings convened by the ACCE program or MOHCC;

Plan for standardized routine data quality assessments across all implementing staff;

Actively plan and participate in joint site support led by the MOHCC to assess the extent of the implementation of national HIV care and treatment programs.

Monitoring and Reporting:

Communicate PEPFAR reporting guidelines with all partners/implementation staff to provide common understanding of requirements;

Participate in the quarterly data triangulation and verification meeting with partner and MOHCC to address any inconsistencies in reported data;

Develop and maintain relevant systems to collect, review and analyze program related indicators;

Contribute to the preparation of High Frequency Reporting (HFR), Quarterly Reports, Semi-Annual Program Report (SAPR) and Annual Program Report (APR) by maintaining updated guidelines on calculation of various performance measurements and maintaining a clean database;

Provide leadership support to data entry into DATIM, as well as running validation rules and other data quality checks;

Provide strategic information reports to senior management for decision making; Participate in data analysis and formulate appropriate recommendations to assist the programme in planning and implementation of the program;

Identify, develop, and adapt relevant M&E training materials and manuals relevant for the program; Participate in quarterly Data Quality Assessments (DQAs) and SIMS visits arranged by USAID;

Takes a leadership role in all QA/QI processes within ZHI ACCE Project Zimbabwe and among ZHI’s Implementing Partners.

Managing SIE structure across priority district:

Provide supervision to the Senior National SIE Officer and National SIE Officer including the SIE structure working in all priority provinces and districts;

Coordinate SIE functions with MOHCC in provinces and priority districts; Strengthen the capacity of the ACCE SIE Team, and of technical staff in general; to stay alert of the latest best practices;

Continuously explore strategies for building SIE capacity of the programme.

ACCE Health information systems: Facilitate deployment and use of electronic medical records system for the ACCE programme;

Work closely with the Database Officer to provide technical leadership on DHIS2 implementation/other digital system available and makes recommendations on how to integrate DHIS 2/other systems to PEPFAR MER requirements; Supports team members in analyzing the collected data;

Strengthen Electronic Health Record (EHR) and Electronic Patient Monitoring Systems (EPMS) use in sites across priority districts.

Collaborative Learning and Adaptation:

Facilitate Collaborating, Learning and Adapting (CLA) strategies to support the use of data and information from the M&E system for real-time decision-making to improve project implementation;

Develop concept papers and research papers to improve and or extend existing monitoring and evaluation activities.

Technical meetings:

Initiate and arrange regular internal SIE meetings to discuss progress in monitoring activities in priority districts.

Convene internal meetings to develop strategies on how to provide feedback to implementing partners.

Represent the Consortium in technical meetings and other for a arranged by USAID, MOHCC, and other partners.

Carry out any other duties as may be assigned by the Strategic Information, Evaluation and Learning Director

Qualifications and Experience

An advanced qualification in Public Health, Social Sciences, Demography, Epidemiology, Statistics, or any other related field.

At least 5 years of experience in monitoring and evaluation of HIV activities.

Strong working knowledge of public health programs with prior experience in managing or closely working with public health program at national level.

Ability to identify relevant M&E processes, including reporting and target setting.

Demonstrate knowledge of management information systems such as EPMS, EHR DHIS2 and DATIM Proficiency in the development of indicators, analysis of data, and interpretation of results in an illustrative and meaningful manner.

Solid knowledge of Excel and Microsoft Access, with a working knowledge of other Microsoft Office packages.

The ability to interact with all levels of the organization and MOHCC structures with diplomacy, tact, and professionalism.

Knowledge, Skills And Abilities:

Knowledge of health and development programs, specifically in Zimbabwe.

Sound knowledge and experience regarding M&E, statistics and quality assurance/quality improvement, and their specificities for Zimbabwe.

Sensitivity to cultural differences and understanding of the political and ethical issues in Zimbabwe;.

Capacity to manage and build the capacity of district teams; Capacity to consistently provide technical inputs on Sexual and Reproductive Health and HIV/AIDS in the ZHI network to improve the quality of service delivery.

Ability to work well with others and to develop and maintain compatibility among project staff, subcontractors, consultants and recipients of assistance;

Ability to represent ZHI Zimbabwe to stakeholders and the NGO community.

Ability to manage tight deadlines and deliver high volumes of work with minimal supervision.

High degree of proficiency in written and spoken English communication, including presentation and training skills.

Proven ability in supervising staff.

Well-developed computer skills; Ability to travel a minimum of 25%.

Other

