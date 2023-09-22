Strategic Information Officer (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Zim-TTECH is seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants to be considered for the position of Strategic Information Officer for the anticipated DREAMS program. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases.

The Strategic Information Officer will provide support for strategic information and evaluation to the DREAMS districts and teams. The position is responsible and accountable for improving the quality of data generated by the districts, facility, and community service delivery platforms in the DREAMS, as well as ensuring that data are accurately entered and reported timely onto the DREAMS DHIS2 database and Zim-TTECH, and DATIM as required.

Duties and Responsibilities

The SIE Officer will be responsible in managing education interventions (monitoring implementation of comprehensive sexuality education), sexual violence prevention (No Means No for AGYW and ABYM, economic strengthening for AGYW & YWSS, positive parenting, virtual platforms and YWSS interventions in Seke.

Supports the district SIE and implementing partners’ staff to collect and utilize program and strategic information & evaluation data timeously, (for non-clinical, custom and YWSS data).

Supports documentation of monthly data entry and cleaning status for his/her key focus areas.

Participates in planning and execution of district level program review meetings.

Work closely with the SIE Coordinator to support development of Zim-TTECH data collection tools, data collection SOPs, verification, capturing and analysis.

Support DSIEO to implement a standard records management (paper based and electronic - including flow), for the dreams programme.

Review weekly non-clinical interventions performance and provide feedback to the executive and functional management team with the guidance of SIE Manager.

Collect progress data from all management information systems and compile it in a standard format and produce all quarterly and annual progress reports for all non-clinical interventions and custom indicators.

Work collaboratively with district SIE to support and supervise the collection and reporting of non-clinical outcomes data on program specific indicators on regular basis as required by program management.

Analyze routine weekly/monthly/quarterly data and provide feedback to programs on facility and community level performance to aid preparation of remedial action plans for rectifying poor performance or documentation of best practices.

Provide technical support to project staff in conducting research and impact studies, surveys, and evaluation of the project activities.

Participates in district level internal project assessments such as risk assessments, profiling of project beneficiaries, sentinel site assessments and internal mid-term reviews.

Work collaboratively with National SIE team to document project results and impacts in various forms, including media stories, lessons learned, case studies, client satisfaction.

Identify and arrange training courses and develop inputs for monitoring and evaluation staff.

Assists in capacity building activities and overseeing training of district SI and Program staff or partners on monitoring and evaluation.

Mentor and build the capacity of DREAMS teams on SIE activities and data quality including coaching both SIE and program teams on optimal utilization of the DREAMS DHIS2 database.

Conduct supportive supervisory visits to beneficiaries to observe, monitor and provide guidance and quality feedback on the use of data and indicators.

Provide routine support and supervision to the District SIE Officers (DSIEO).

Work with the DSIEOs, PHEs and DHEs in conducting facility and community level OSDVs, RDQAs, assessments and data quality supportive supervision of dreams program.

Analysing project and other relevant data to provide strategic guidance to the Senior Management Team and inform project management decision-making, and to routinely share findings with project staff and other key stakeholders.

Assisting in providing evidence-based guidance to program staff at the national and district levels on program performance based on data analysis.

Participate in the writing of weekly, monthly, and quarterly DREAMS reports as per donor requirements.

Perform data quality checks on all data entered in the DREAMS database (completeness, outlier analysis, validation rule analysis etc.), and correct all errors or obtain comments from programs for entry into databases justifying any data discrepancies and variances.

Support DREAMS program team in using data to identify facility and community level gaps.

Use data to identify facilities and communities with data quality challenges, prioritize the sites based on priority indicators and conduct RDQAs at such service delivery platforms.

Troubleshoot any issues related to the use by ZIM-TTECH and its partners on the DREAMS DHIS2 Database and ZDIP.

Supports and mentors ZIM-TTECH cadres in the collection and reporting of non-clinical and custom outcome data in the DHIS2 & CommCare mobile application.

Provides on-site coaching and level 1 user support for CommCare and Power BI, according to help desk procedures.

Oversees that all mobile devices at the facilities are well maintained, properly managed and in good working condition, and escalates any issues they fail to resolve at facility level.

Provides Level 1 helpdesk support to SIE Assistants, Cluster Data Collation Clerks, DREAMS Ambassadors according to helpdesk SOP.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Biostatistics, Epidemiology, Public Health, or related field is required.

Minimum of 3 years working experience in health-related projects with increasing responsibility in senior leadership and management positions. Proficiency in at least one statistical software package e.g., STATA, SAS or SPSS is necessary.

Thorough knowledge of statistics and demonstrated ability to supervise and/or manage data collection activities and implementing quality assurance exercises.

Strong quantitative data analysis skills, including study design, applying appropriate research methods, and implementing studies according to protocols.

Excellent report writing, presentation, interpersonal communication skills and demonstrated ability to work independently as well as collaboratively.

Experience with working with the DREAMS DHIS2 system is desirable.

Advanced skills in MS Excel, including pivot-tables, formatting, statistical functions, and formulas.

Experience managing and supervising teams engaged in data collection and analysis activities.

Experience designing monitoring and evaluation frameworks, including functional setting up and managing electronic health information systems.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their application letter, detailed Curriculum Vitae, and copies of certificates clearly indicating position applied for to: dreamsprograms@zimttech.org.