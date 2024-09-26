Student Attaché - Debtors (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill in the above position that has arisen in the organization.

Duties and Responsibilities

Maintaining accurate records or debtor accounts, including payment hstory and correspondence.

Analyzing debt recovery data to identify trends and improve processes.

Recommending and processing debt write- offs when necessary.

Assisting in resolving customer disputes and addressing queries related debts.

Providing regular reports on debt recovery progress and outstanding debts.

Liaising with internal departments, such as admissions and clinical regarding debtor accounts.

Identifying and assessing potential credit risks.

Implementing credit control measures to minimize bad debts.

Qualifications and Experience

Studying towards a degree in Accounting, Finance , or equivalent.

Five 'O’ Levels including Mathematics and English.

At least 3 A Level passes.

Attention to detail.

Good communication and personality skills.

Knowledge of computer applications such as word processing and spreadsheets.

Organized.

How to Apply

Interested candidates with relevant qualifications should forward their applications in writing with detailed C.Vs including certified copies of professional and academic certificates not later than the 29th of September 2024 to: Email: recruitment@stanneshospital.co.zw