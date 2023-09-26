Student Attachees: ICT

Job Description

An opportunity has arisen for students attachees in our ICT department. Students studying ICT are encouraged to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities

Duties and Responsibilities.

Helpdesk suppport.

Software installations.

POS Configurations.

Development.

Hardware maintenance.

Qualifications and Experience

Studying towards an ICT related degree.

Other

How to Apply

All applications addressed to: hr@empowerbank.co.zw stating the position being applied for. Attachment letters from the relevant college must accompany all applications.

Deadline: 29 September 2023