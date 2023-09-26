Student Attachees: ICT
EmpowerBank Limited
Job Description
An opportunity has arisen for students attachees in our ICT department. Students studying ICT are encouraged to apply.
Duties and Responsibilities
Helpdesk suppport.
- Helpdesk suppport.
- Software installations.
- POS Configurations.
- Development.
- Hardware maintenance.
Qualifications and Experience
- Studying towards an ICT related degree.
Other
How to Apply
All applications addressed to: hr@empowerbank.co.zw stating the position being applied for. Attachment letters from the relevant college must accompany all applications.
Deadline: 29 September 2023
EmpowerBank Limited
EmpowerBank is a registered deposit taking Micro Bank in terms of the Microfinance Act [Chapter 24:29] and is regulated by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. The organisation was formed with the purpose of providing social and financial solutions to the financially excluded population with greater focus on the youth.
