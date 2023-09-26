Pindula|Search Pindula
EmpowerBank Limited

Student Attachees: ICT

EmpowerBank Limited
Sep. 29, 2023
Job Description

An opportunity has arisen for students attachees in our ICT department. Students studying ICT are encouraged to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Duties and Responsibilities.
  • Helpdesk suppport.
  • Software installations.
  • POS Configurations.
  • Development.
  • Hardware maintenance.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Studying towards an ICT related degree.

Other

How to Apply

All applications addressed to: hr@empowerbank.co.zw stating the position being applied for. Attachment letters from the relevant college must accompany all applications.

Deadline: 29 September 2023 

EmpowerBank Limited

EmpowerBank is a registered deposit taking Micro Bank in terms of the Microfinance Act [Chapter 24:29] and is regulated by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. The organisation was formed with the purpose of providing social and financial solutions to the financially excluded population with greater focus on the youth.

