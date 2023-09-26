Student Attachees: Retail (Bulawayo)
Job Description
An exciting opportunity for a student attachee has arisen within our BULAWAYO branch. Students studying towards Banking & Finance , Economics and Marketing degrees are encouraged to apply.
Duties and Responsibilities
Qualifications and Experience
- Studying towards a degree in Banking & Finance, Economics or Marketing.
How to Apply
All applications addressed to: hr@empowerbank.co.zw clearly stating the position being applied for on the subject line.
NB: Students from the bulawayo and matebeleland regions are encouraged to apply.
Deadline: 29 September 2023
EmpowerBank Limited
EmpowerBank is a registered deposit taking Micro Bank in terms of the Microfinance Act [Chapter 24:29] and is regulated by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. The organisation was formed with the purpose of providing social and financial solutions to the financially excluded population with greater focus on the youth.