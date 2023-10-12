Student Attachees: Scientific Services: Corporate Center x3
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill in the above vacant student attachment positions. The incumbents will report to the Chief Ecologist.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Field data collection and analysis.
- Report writing.
- Spatial data mapping.
- Invasive species monitoring and control.
- Carries out any other duties as may be assigned by superiors.
Qualifications and Experience
- Currently undertaking a Wildlife/ Ecology-related Degree program with a recognized University,
- Ability to undertake fieldwork and data analysis.
- Hard-working.
- Good communication skills.
- Team player.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs and copies of certified academic certificates addressed to:
The Human Resources Manager
Parks and Wildlife Management Authority
P.O Box CY 140
Causeway
Harare
Or email: recruitment@zimparks.org.zw or hand deliver to Head Office’s Registry Section.
Deadline: 20 October 2023
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority is an agency of the Zimbabwe government managing national parks. ZimParks conserves Zimbabwe's wildlife heritage through effective, efficient and sustainable utilization of natural resources for the benefit of present and future generations and stakeholders. Conservation involves ecological research and monitoring with respect to the various wildlife species in the country.
Phone: +263 (242) 707625/ 8, +263 8677707627
Website: https://www.zimparks.org.zw/
Email: info@zimparks.org.zw