Student Attachees: Scientific Services: Corporate Center x3

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill in the above vacant student attachment positions. The incumbents will report to the Chief Ecologist.

Duties and Responsibilities

Field data collection and analysis.

Report writing.

Spatial data mapping.

Invasive species monitoring and control.

Carries out any other duties as may be assigned by superiors.

Qualifications and Experience

Currently undertaking a Wildlife/ Ecology-related Degree program with a recognized University,

Ability to undertake fieldwork and data analysis.

Hard-working.

Good communication skills.

Team player.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs and copies of certified academic certificates addressed to:

The Human Resources Manager