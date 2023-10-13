Student Development Officer

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Planning, developing, and delivering a variety of student development services at the University.

Facilitating the formation and development of student clubs and associations for professional and academic development.

Cultivating and maintaining relationships with prospective employers to ensure attachment and employment opportunities for students.

Coaching and mentoring students on Curriculum Vitae writing, application letter writing, interviews, debate, public speaking and general soft skills.

Assisting with registration and orientation activities.

Participating in student recruitment as well as marketing of University programmes.

Qualifications and Experience

The candidate must have a first Degree in Business Management, Entrepreneurship and Economics.

A Masters’ Degree in the relevant degree would be an added advantage.

Should be able to coach life skills and mentor students on campus.

Should have at least two (2) years experience dealing with students in a tertiary institution.

Must be computer literate.

Other

How to Apply

Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three eferees including email addresses should be sent to: human.resources@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to:

Acting Senior Assistant Registrar