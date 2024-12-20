Student Development Officers (Harare)
Job Description
STUDENT AFFAIRS DIVISION
Supervising staff in the Halls of Residence and assisting the Officer Residential and Logistical Services in ensuring efficient management, maintenance of high quality residential facilities and efficient logistical services and high level overall life-skills development of students.
Duties and Responsibilities
The successful candidate will be reporting to the Manager, Student Development Services and will be responsible for:
- Supervising Janitors in the Halls of Residence and ensuring that they carry out their duties and activities properly and efficiently.
- Maintaining high levels of hygiene and cleanliness in the Halls of Residence and its environments at all times.
- Keeping an up-to-date inventory of assets in the Halls of Residence and their proper maintainence
- Accounting for the repair and maintenance of plumbing, electrical and carpentry fittings and fixtures in the Halls of Residence with the assistance of the Department of Support Services and any out sourced service providers.
- Maintaining student discipline and enforcement of the Students’ Code of Conduct to ensure adherence to rules and regulations in the Halls of Residence by students.
- Instilling high levels of responsibility, integrity and a spirit of ownership among students.
- Ensuring that social molding and etiquette are instilled in the Halls of Residence, dining rooms and any such spaces utilised by students.
- Ensuring that the Halls of Residence remain peaceful, habitable, inclusive and conducive for studying.
- Compiling and maintaining an accurate record of all students in accommodation and devise methods to prevent subletting of rooms.
- Assisting the Officer responsible for Student Residential and Logistical Services in the establishment of Student Hall Committees, Entertainment Committees amongst other
- Supervision of the operations and activities of the Hall Committees.
- Assisting Catering Services Unit is assessing the quality of service in Dining Halls.
- Liaising with the Student Health Services Department to ensure resident students health needs are provided for.
- Ensuring the security and safety of students during on campus and off campus
- Ensuring the security and safety of University assets under the direct responsibility of the Division.
- Facilitating student life-skills development through coordination and implementation of the Student Development and Life Skills Development University wide module.
- Carrying out any other duties assigned by the Dean of Students
Qualifications and Experience
- A Master’s Degree in Education or Social Sciences.
- A Bachelor`s Degree in Education or Social Sciences with a bias in Administration.
- Experience working in a Tertiary Education environment with young adults and ability to network with corporate organizations both in Private and Public Sector.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit cover letter with six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full names; place, date of birth, copies of I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic (O’ and A’ level) and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names, email addresses and physical addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 113, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to:
The Deputy Registrar
Department of Human Capital Management
University of Zimbabwe
P O Box MP167
Mount Pleasant
HARARE
Or hand delivered to University of Zimbabwe, Administration Block Room 123.
The University of Zimbabwe is an equal opportunity employer and therefore men and women are equally encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
Deadline: 20 December 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)
The University of Zimbabwe is a public university in Harare, Zimbabwe. It opened in 1952 as the University College of Rhodesia and Nyasaland, and was initially affiliated with the University of London. It was later renamed the University of Rhodesia, and adopted its present name upon Zimbabwe's independence in 1980.