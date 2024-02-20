Student Intern: Education and Livelihoods (Chihota)
Job Description
To support the AP staff in the implementation and monitoring of program interventions under Education, Livelihoods and Community Engagement and Sponsorship Programme (CESP). The Intern will have the opportunity for experiential learning, humanitarian sector exposure and a meaningful internship experience that will support your academic and personal development.
Location: Chihota (Primary location)
Duties and Responsibilities
- Support in the implementation of Chihota Education/Livelihoods TP interventions
- Collaborate with relevant Government ministries and Rural Development district offices and community structures in identifying activities that could improve children's learning
- Provide periodic project status updates for the Livelihoods and Education TP to all stakeholders.
- Perform basic regular project monitoring, as per developed monitoring system for project to guide activity plan development.
- Maintain an accurate up-to-date field activity source of data at AP level, as per implementation monitoring data collected.
- Contribute to the development of M&E systems, tools and processes at district level.
- Organize and schedule Livelihoods and Education meetings as required by the AP.
- The incumbent will be based at the Area Program office but will constantly travel to the AP operational area for program activities and monitoring of projects.
Qualifications and Experience
- Enrolled in undergraduate degree program in either Social Work, Development Studies or any Social Sciences studies.
- Good interpersonal and communication skills are essential.
- Strong academic performance and motivation.
- Proficiency in MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook).
- A cenuine desire and willinaness to serve in rural communities
- Willingness to adhere to World Vision International's Christian Statement of Faith
Other
How to Apply
Submit your application letter, CV, copies of academic certificates, Approved Work Related Learning from your academic institution, copy of ID and birth certificate to: zimo_careers@wvi.org.
All applications should be addressed to: The P&C Business Partner, World Vision Zimbabwe. Your email subject line must be Work Related Learning Education and Livelihoods.
NB: Shortlisting will be done as the applications are received. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
World Vision Zimbabwe
World Vision is the largest humanitarian organisation in Zimbabwe, operating relief and development projects across the country benefitting more than 2 million people each year. World Vision began operating in Zimbabwe in 1973, primarily providing assistance to children’s homes and offering relief to Zimbabweans in camps and institutions.