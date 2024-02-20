Student Intern: Education and Livelihoods (Chihota)

Job Description

To support the AP staff in the implementation and monitoring of program interventions under Education, Livelihoods and Community Engagement and Sponsorship Programme (CESP). The Intern will have the opportunity for experiential learning, humanitarian sector exposure and a meaningful internship experience that will support your academic and personal development.

Location: Chihota (Primary location)

Duties and Responsibilities

Support in the implementation of Chihota Education/Livelihoods TP interventions

Collaborate with relevant Government ministries and Rural Development district offices and community structures in identifying activities that could improve children's learning : ent protect pe resentands epe ies a sampions, and deadlines.

Provide periodic project status updates for the Livelihoods and Education TP to all stakeholders.

Perform basic regular project monitoring, as per developed monitoring system for project to guide activity plan development.

Maintain an accurate up-to-date field activity source of data at AP level, as per implementation monitoring data collected.

Contribute to the development of M&E systems, tools and processes at district level.

Organize and schedule Livelihoods and Education meetings as required by the AP.

The incumbent will be based at the Area Program office but will constantly travel to the AP operational area for program activities and monitoring of projects.

Qualifications and Experience

Enrolled in undergraduate degree program in either Social Work, Development Studies or any Social Sciences studies.

Good interpersonal and communication skills are essential.

Strong academic performance and motivation.

Proficiency in MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook).

A cenuine desire and willinaness to serve in rural communities

Willingness to adhere to World Vision International's Christian Statement of Faith

Other

How to Apply

Submit your application letter, CV, copies of academic certificates, Approved Work Related Learning from your academic institution, copy of ID and birth certificate to: zimo_careers@wvi.org.