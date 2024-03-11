Student Intern-finance And Admin (Muzarabani/ Mbire Cluster)

Job Description

Purpose of Position Assisting in Finance and Administrative Duties at Mbire and Muzarabani Cluster according to World Vision Finance and Administrative standards and guidelines. The Intern will have the opportunity for experiential learning, humanitarian sector exposure and a meaningful internship experience that will support your academic and personal development.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist in monthly stock counts and Asset Verification Processes.

Support with compiling Finance and Admin needs for Program Staff.

Assist with general office maintenance work liaising with Office Orderly.

Support with filing of Finance, Admin Documents and any other key documents.

Support with organising and logistics for AP meetings and workshops.

Works closely with the Finance Officer to process payments and ensure smooth operation of all financial transactions.

Ensures that all petty cash transactions are adequately supported and approved.

Perform any other Finance and Admin duties as assigned by the Supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Enrolled in an undergraduate degree program in Accounting, Finance or Equivalent.

Good time-management skills and Ability to work with minimum supervision.

Good organizational, time management and strong interpersonal skills.

Strong academic performance and motivation.

Proficiency in MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook).

A genuine desire and willingness to serve in rural communities.

Willingness to adhere to World Vision International's Christian Statement of Faith.

Candidates residing in Mbire and Muzarabani Districts are encouraged to apply.

Other

How to Apply

Submit your application letter. CV, copies of academic certificates. approved Work Related Learning letter from your academic institution, copy of ID and birth certificate to: zimo_careers@wvi.org. All applications should be addressed to: The P&C Business Partner. World Vision Zimbabwe. Your email subject line must be Work Related Learning Finance.

Deadline: 03 March 2024 at 12 PM.