Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Student Intern: Human Resources (Harare)
Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA)
Job Description
Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified candidates.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Should be studying towards a degree in Human Resources Management.
- Should be good at using Excel.
- A recommendation letter for Industrial Attachment from the Institution is a must.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates to send their CVs on: vacancies@zera.co.zw
Deadline: 05 August 2023
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA)
Browse Jobs
.
Related Jobs
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)
Wildlife and Natural Resources Management Interns x2
Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Student on attachment: Business Administration
Deadline:
Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe (COMZ)
Economics Student Attache (Harare)
Deadline:
Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe (COMZ)
Administration attache (Harare)
Deadline: