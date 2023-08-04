Pindula|Search Pindula
Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA)

Student Intern: Human Resources (Harare)

Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA)
Aug. 05, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified candidates.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Should be studying towards a degree in Human Resources Management.
  • Should be good at using Excel.
  • A recommendation letter for Industrial Attachment from the Institution is a must.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their CVs on: vacancies@zera.co.zw

Deadline: 05 August 2023

Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA)

