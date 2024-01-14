Pindula|Search Pindula
Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ)

Student Interns HR & ICT (Harare)

Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ)
Jan. 18, 2024
Job Description

Students on Attachment - HR & ICT.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Interniship.

Qualifications and Experience

  •  HR Intern -Studying towards a Human Resources Management degree or equivalent.
  • ICT Intern - Studying towards a ICT degree or equivalent.

Other

How to Apply

Applications and detailed CVs to be forwarded to: hr@saz.org.zw

Deadline: 18 January 2024

Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ)

