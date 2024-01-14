Student Interns HR & ICT (Harare)
Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ)
Job Description
Students on Attachment - HR & ICT.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Interniship.
Qualifications and Experience
- HR Intern -Studying towards a Human Resources Management degree or equivalent.
- ICT Intern - Studying towards a ICT degree or equivalent.
Other
How to Apply
Applications and detailed CVs to be forwarded to: hr@saz.org.zw
Deadline: 18 January 2024
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ)
Browse Jobs
.
Related Jobs
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)
Attachment Students (Marondera)
Deadline:
Teecherz Home & Office
Marketing student on attachment (Harare & Bulawayo)
Deadline:
Traverze Travel
Marketing Intern (Harare)
Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Student on attachment/ Learner (Gokwe)
Deadline:
Corporate 24 Hospital Group
Marketing Attachee ( Bulawayo)
Deadline:
Zimbabwe Institute of Public Administration and Management (ZIPAM)
Interns: January 2024
Deadline:
Adult Rape Clinic (ARC)
Finance Intern (Harare)
Deadline:
Zimbabwe Institute of Public Administration and Management (ZIPAM)
Interns: January 2024
Deadline: