Student Interns HR & ICT (Harare)

Job Description

Students on Attachment - HR & ICT.

Duties and Responsibilities

Interniship.

Qualifications and Experience

HR Intern -Studying towards a Human Resources Management degree or equivalent.

ICT Intern - Studying towards a ICT degree or equivalent.

Other

How to Apply

Applications and detailed CVs to be forwarded to: hr@saz.org.zw

Deadline: 18 January 2024