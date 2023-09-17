Student Interns ICT x4
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned posts.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must be studying towards the following degree programs:
- BSc in Computer Science, Information and Technology, Network Engineering or other related fields from a reputable University.
- Five (5) Ordinary Level passes including English Language and Mathematics.
Personal attributes
- Computer literate.
- Willing to learn.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.
Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line and addressed to:
The Assistant Registrar-Human Resources
Bindura University of Science Education
P Bag 1020
Bindura
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.
Deadline: 25 September 2023
