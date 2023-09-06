Student On Attachment: Assistant stores and Buying Clerk (Harare)

Dalkeith Engineering a subsidiary of Hunslet Group of companies started operating in January 1994. Dalkeith Engineering has 3 divisions which are in Harare, Gweru, and Bulawayo. These divisions specialize in stripping, fitting and the maintenance of suspension parts for all type of vehicle on our roads at the present. We are the largest and leading manufacturers/distributors of front end suspension products sold within Zimbabwe as we supply 60% of the suspension spares requirements of large transporters and haulers and 20% of individuals and corporate markets.

Dalkeith Engineering was tested and approved by the Standards Association of Zimbabwe, the Motor Traders Association of Zimbabwe and the Vehicle Inspection Department on manufacturing, supplying and repairing suspension parts for vehicles.