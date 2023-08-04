Pindula|Search Pindula
Student on Attachment: CABS (Gwanda)

Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Aug. 07, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Processes various financial transactions for clients.
  • Responds to client queries.
  • Sells group products.
  • Maintains branch security.
  • Balances cash.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Applicants must be currently studying and be due for attachment as part of their study program.
  • Must also reside preferably in and around Gwanda.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/Student-on-Attachment---CABS-Gwanda_JR-43061?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6

Deadline: 07 August 2023

Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.

